Rewardian Announces New Integration with Beekeeper by LumApps to Bring Real-Time Recognition to Deskless Workers

New integration embeds mobile-first recognition directly into frontline workflows, ensuring appreciation reaches employees wherever work happens

ATLANTA, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rewardian , a global leader in employee recognition technology, today announced a new integration with Beekeeper by LumApps , the mobile-first platform for frontline teams. The integration embeds Rewardian's recognition capabilities directly into Beekeeper's Frontline Success Platform, making it easier for organizations to recognize and reward deskless employees in real time.

Deskless employees make up nearly 80% of the global workforce, and they are often on the move, working with tools or machinery, or operating in environments where stopping to log into a system is simply not practical. The Rewardian and Beekeeper integration removes those barriers by bringing recognition into the tools frontline employees already use every day.

"Recognition shouldn't be harder just because someone isn't sitting at a desk," said Andrew Mitchell, CEO of Rewardian. "Frontline employees keep businesses running, yet too often they're overlooked because recognition systems weren't built for how they work. By integrating Rewardian directly into Beekeeper, we're putting recognition in the palm of their hands."

Through the new integration, employees can view recognition, track points, and redeem rewards directly from their phones, whether they're on the floor, on the road, or between shifts. Real-time push notifications ensure employees are recognized the moment appreciation is given, reinforcing timely acknowledgment as best practice.

Rewardian also supports voice-to-text recognition. Managers and peers can speak recognition messages on the go, which are automatically transcribed into polished posts and routed to the appropriate recognition program or budget. Multi-language support makes it easier for global frontline teams.

In environments where mobile phone use is limited or not allowed, such as warehouses, kitchens, construction sites, or production lines, Rewardian offers On-the-Spot recognition certificates. These physical cards include unique QR codes that managers can hand out immediately during shift changes, team huddles, or on the floor. Employees can scan the code later to receive points and sync recognition back to the platform, ensuring appreciation happens in the moment while maintaining consistency and tracking.

"Recognition should depend on people, not proximity to a desk," Mitchell said. "This integration ensures every employee has an equal opportunity to feel seen, valued, and appreciated for the work they do every day."

For more information on the Rewardian and Beekeeper integration, visit www.rewardian.com or contact Luke Kreitner at [email protected].

About Rewardian

Rewardian is a global employee recognition and engagement platform designed to help companies build a culture of appreciation, connection, and performance. With a flexible and customizable approach, Rewardian offers tools that support recognition at every level of the organization, from peer-to-peer praise to enterprise-wide reward strategies. Its secure, scalable technology platform empowers clients to increase engagement, reinforce values and drive measurable business impact. For more information and to request a demo, visit rewardian.com and follow on LinkedIn .

About Beekeeper by LumApps

Beekeeper by LumApps empowers frontline businesses and workers with digital solutions, connecting them to the tools, processes, and systems they need to do their best work. Founded in 2012, Beekeeper's mobile-first platform was designed and built for deskless employees who, despite representing 80% of the global workforce, have been chronically underserved when it comes to workplace technology.

With Beekeeper's Frontline Success Platform, companies can automate paper-based processes, communicate with employees in real time from anywhere, and improve frontline teams' engagement, productivity, and safety. Companies worldwide use Beekeeper to connect their teams, unify systems, and drive their businesses forward.

Now part of LumApps, Beekeeper strengthens a leading global workforce software platform, combining frontline-focused solutions with comprehensive employee experience capabilities to create the industry's first AI-powered Employee Hub.

