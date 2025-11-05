Rewardian Expands AI and Engagement Capabilities with Voice-to-Text Recognition, Gamification and More

ATLANTA, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rewardian , a global leader in employee recognition and engagement technology, today announced a new suite of platform enhancements designed to make recognition effortless, inclusive and data-driven. The latest platform update introduces voice-to-text recognition, challenges and contests and a program snapshot report, alongside UX and AI advancements that reinforce Rewardian's mission to simplify how companies celebrate great work.

"In today's hybrid, AI-driven workplace, connection is currency," said Luke Kreitner, General Manager of Rewardian. "These updates remove the friction from recognition and make it easier for every employee, wherever they work, to feel seen, valued and inspired. We're helping companies build cultures that move as fast as the modern workforce."

With voice-to-text recognition, users can now give meaningful recognition on the go. Rewardian now transcribes spoken messages into polished posts, recommends the appropriate program or budget, and supports multiple languages for global inclusivity.

Admins can design gamified contests to drive performance and participation, whether to hit sales targets, complete training, or achieve wellness milestones. Built-in tracking and automated rewards transform everyday goals into motivation-fueled engagement moments.

Available directly in the admin dashboard, the program snapshot report visualizes earn → engage → enjoy KPIs, budget health and adoption in one clean, shareable view, enabling leaders to monitor success and share results effortlessly.

Using intelligent insights, Rewardian surfaces timely reminders to encourage meaningful appreciation, fostering a culture of continuous recognition.

Building on the evolution of these new industry standout features, Rewardian's refreshed UX/UI, launching this quarter, will deliver a modern, accessible interface with cleaner layouts, streamlined navigation and a more personalized journey.

For more information or to request a demo, visit rewardian.com and follow Rewardian on LinkedIn .

About Rewardian

Rewardian is a global employee recognition and engagement platform designed to help companies build cultures of appreciation, connection, and performance. With flexible tools for peer-to-peer recognition, goal-based rewards, and actionable analytics, Rewardian empowers organizations to make recognition meaningful, measurable, and scalable.

Contact:

Rewardian Media Team

4236055553

[email protected]

SOURCE Rewardian