Rewarding sustainability efforts in the chemicals industry

The ICIS Innovation Awards Winners 2022

LONDON, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ICIS has revealed this year's ICIS Innovation Awards Winner is speciality chemical company, Evonik, for its sustainable rhamnolipid product REWOFERM® RL 100 that is revolutionising the laundry detergent market.

This prestigious award recognises those companies that show high levels of innovation in products and processes, as well as in digital innovation while also benefitting the environment and advancing progress towards sustainability.

Judges from sponsoring companies BASF, Accenture, Barentz, and Deloitte Consulting, together with NNFCC and ICIS reviewed over 75 entries for six innovation categories.

The winners are as follows:

Best Digital Innovation from a large company, Eastman Chemical - Fluid Genius - digital innovation for heat transfer fluid management.

Best Digital Innovation from a small-to-medium sized enterprise (SME), Electric Ant Lab - digital R&D solution that complements wet lab research.

Best Process Innovation from a large company - Clariant Catalysts and Technip Energies - reducing carbon footprint and enhancing operation in steam reforming with EARTH®.

Best Process Innovation from an SME - GreeNovel – a process for contaminated plastics recycling and metals extraction from e-waste using a developed chemical agent and microwave.

Best Product Innovation from a large company - Evonik Operations - REWOFERM® RL 100, this sustainable product is revolutionising the laundry detergent market.

Best Product Innovation from an SME - Genomatica – a new plant-based nylon-6 to slash GHGs from textiles, films and plastics that is advancing toward commercialisation.

ICIS chemical business deputy editor, Will Beacham, who chairs the judging panel, said: "With the global economy in turmoil, and the path to zero carbon high on the agenda, innovation has become even more important as a way to secure the planet and chemical industry's future. The ICIS Innovation Awards allows us to celebrate the industry's contribution to a sustainable future."

Johann-Caspar Gammelin, member of the executive board and president Nutrition and Care at Evonik said: "REWOFERM RL 100 demonstrates that we could use this innovative platform to solve various circularity challenges in our industry, such as biodegradability. As a specialty chemicals company, Evonik can make a big contribution to a liveable future: helping to curb climate change, limit the use of fossil raw materials and feed the growing world population."

Further information on the 2022 award winners can be found here: https://events.icis.com/ehome/innovationawards/Home/

