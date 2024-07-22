Rewind It 10 Announces Brody Jenner as the New Face of Their Men's Beard and Hair Dye Brand

MIAMI, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rewind It 10, the groundbreaking men's beard and hair dye brand, is thrilled to announce TV personality, model, DJ and producer, Brody Jenner as the latest face of their brand. Brody's box will join the Rewind It 10 lineup in October as part of the brand's continued plans to own the market with its high-quality, professional-grade products.

Created by rapper, Fat Joe in collaboration with the team behind the cult-favorite It's a 10 Haircare, Carolyn Aronson and Jeff Aronson, Rewind It 10 aims to revolutionize men's grooming with its innovative product lineup. The brand features a series of beard and hair dyes, each represented by celebrities across various categories, including NFL Tight End Travis Kelce, R&B singer/songwriter Tank, model Tyson Beckford, music mogul DJ Khaled, professional MMA fighter Stephen "Wonderboy" Thompson, singer Jencarlos Canela, tattoo artist/model/musician Kevin Creekman, and Fat Joe himself. Brody Jenner will now join this esteemed lineup, representing the Medium Brown beard dye product.

As a new dad and a man in his early 40s, Brody's association with Rewind It 10 perfectly embodies the brand's ethos of making men look and feel their best at any stage of life. His involvement exemplifies how anti-aging and grooming apply to everyone, reinforcing the brand's message of timeless style and confidence.

"As a brand dedicated to listening to our consumers, we continuously expand our range of beard and hair dyes. Adding Medium Brown for the beard was a natural next step. Brody Jenner was the perfect choice to represent this shade," said Co-Founder, Jeff Aronson. "Millennials have grown up with him, and now they're sharing similar life milestones – becoming fathers, seeing the first signs of gray, and refining their grooming routines. Brody's strong, masculine presence and modern look resonate with today's millennial man. His addition enhances our diverse lineup of celebrity ambassadors, and we believe his influence will greatly contribute to the success of Rewind It 10."

Rewind It 10, officially launched in October of 2023, was over three years in the making, developed with high-quality, professional-grade, ammonia-free Italian formulas. This ensures that men everywhere can achieve salon-quality results from the comfort of their home or local barber. The product line was created to address the needs of modern men who seek convenience without compromising on quality. The inclusion of diverse shades and representations by high-profile celebrities ensures there is a perfect match for every man.

The brand is now sold at all Sally Beauty locations, SallyBeauty.com, RewindIt10.com and Amazon, with more retail expansion on the horizon for late 2024 and early 2025.

About Rewind It 10:

Rewind It 10 is a brand co-founded by beauty entrepreneur Carolyn Aronson, industry veteran Jeff Aronson, and Grammy-nominated rapper Fat Joe. The brand is dedicated to providing men with high-quality, easy-to-use at-home hair and beard coloring solutions, empowering them to express their individuality with confidence.

