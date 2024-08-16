Rewind It 10 Announces Major Expansion: Brand will Launch into Over 7,000 CVS Stores Nationwide this Fall

MIAMI, Aug. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rewind It 10, the revolutionary at-home hair color brand is proud to announce its retail expansion into over 7,000 CVS stores across the U.S. On October 4th, consumers will find Rewind It 10 products prominently displayed on the top shelves of CVS locations nationwide, making professional-grade hair and beard coloring solutions more accessible than ever before.

Launched to market in December 2023, exclusively at Sally Beauty and Rewindit10.com. Rewind it 10 offers professional-grade, easy-to-use hair and beard coloring solutions enriched with high-quality ingredients, designed to empower individuals to redefine their style and feel confident in their own skin. To decrease the stigma surrounding men's hair coloring, Co-Founders, rapper, Fat Joe, Carolyn Aronson and Jeff Aronson, have teamed up with a diverse range of renowned celebrities from various fields. These include NFL Tight End Travis Kelce, R&B singer/songwriter Tank, model Tyson Beckford, music mogul DJ Khaled, professional MMA fighter Stephen "Wonderboy" Thompson, singer Jencarlos Canela, tattoo artist/model/musician Kevin Creekman, and co-founder Fat Joe.

"This expansion into CVS, one of the largest retailers in the U.S., is truly a massive milestone for a brand not even at its one-year mark. This retail partnership is one we are incredibly proud to announce and is a testament to the amazing success we've achieved so far," said Jeff Aronson, Co-Founder of Rewind It 10. "Our mission has always been to redefine men's grooming, making men more confident with their routines. With CVS behind us, we can now reach a wider audience and introduce them to our high-performing formulations."

The product line was specifically designed to meet the needs of modern men who value convenience without compromising on quality. With a diverse range of shades and endorsements from high-profile celebrities, Rewind It 10 is the perfect choice for every man who is looking to achieve salon-quality results from the comfort of their home.

Rewind It 10 is currently available at Sally Beauty, Rewindit10.com, Amazon, and coming to CVS on October 4th, 2024. For more information about Rewind It 10, please visit rewindit10.com.

About Rewind It 10:

Rewind It 10 is a brand co-founded by beauty entrepreneur Carolyn Aronson, industry veteran Jeff Aronson, and Grammy-nominated rapper Fat Joe. The brand is dedicated to providing men with high-quality, easy-to-use at-home hair and beard coloring solutions, empowering them to express their individuality with confidence.

