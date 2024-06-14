Rewind It 10 Celebrates Father’s Day with Buy 2, Get 1 Free Sale!

MIAMI, June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rewind It 10, the men's hair care hub known for easy, performance-based products to fight greys at the root, is kicking off Father's Day with unbeatable deals from Thursday, June 13th to Monday, June 17th. Customers can enjoy an exclusive Buy 2, Get 1 Free offer on RewindIt10.com.

Father's Day is a celebration honoring fathers and father figures, recognizing their contributions and influence in their children's and families' lives. To express gratitude for these men, Rewind It 10 is hosting a sale to thank their loyal customers and keep Dad looking forever young. This deal is the perfect opportunity to experience the exceptional quality of the brand's beard and hair dyes.

Created by It's a 10 Haircare founder Carolyn Aronson, President of It's a 10 Haircare Jeff Aronson, and dear friend and Hip-Hop legend Fat Joe, Rewind It 10 was created after the trio recognized the need for high-quality, easy-to-use, modern hair color for men. Focusing on professional-grade Italian formulas, the product line-up allows men everywhere to achieve salon-quality results from the comfort of their home or local barber. The brand offers unparalleled hair, beard, and mustache dyes in four shades: Jet Black, Medium Brown, Light Brown, and Medium Blonde.

"We are deeply thankful for all our loyal customers, including the many great Fathers out there who trust our products to help them look and feel their best," said Jeff Aronson, Co-Founder of Rewind It 10. "We understand the importance of looking good and feeling confident, especially for dads who work hard and deserve a little pampering. This Father's Day, we want to give back to our customers with a special offer that helps them maintain their confidence."

Shoppers can help dad rewind the clock by gifting him Rewind It 10, the brand that America's most influential men including NFL Tight End Travis Kelce, R&B singer/songwriter Tank, model Tyson Beckford, music mogul DJ Khaled, professional MMA fighter Stephen "Wonderboy" Thompson, singer Jencarlos Canela, tattoo artist/model/musician Kevin Creekman, and Fat Joe rely on.

Rewind It 10 is a brand co-founded by beauty entrepreneur Carolyn Aronson, industry veteran Jeff Aronson, and Grammy-nominated rapper Fat Joe. The brand is dedicated to providing men with high-quality, easy-to-use at-home hair and beard coloring solutions, empowering them to express their individuality with confidence.

