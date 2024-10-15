Rewind It 10 Taps Latin Superstar Nicky Jam As Newest Ambassador for Dark Brown Beard Dye Brand

MIAMI, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, men's beard and hair dye brand Rewind It 10 announced that it has tapped Latin Grammy award-winning hitmaker Nicky Jam to serve as the newest ambassador for its Dark Brown beard dye brand. Nicky's new brand is now available for purchase at CVS, Sally Beauty, Amazon and Rewindit10.com.

Nicky Jam, newest ambassador of Rewind It 10

The reggaeton and Latin trap pioneer is known for his global hits such as "X," "El Perdón," "Hasta el Amanecer," "El Amante," and many more. Over the course of his esteemed career, he has collaborated with the likes of Will Smith, Bad Bunny, J. Balvin, Enrique Iglesias, Daddy Yankee, Romeo Santos, etc.

Nicky joins the likes of co-owner Fat Joe, NFL star Travis Kelce, music mogul DJ Khaled, model Tyson Beckford, singer Tank, TV personality Brody Jenner, MMA fighter Stephen "Wonderboy" Thompson, singer Jencarlos Canela and model Kevin Creekman to serve as the faces of Rewind It 10 products.

"I've been coloring my beard for years and tried all the other brands, but nothing looks more natural than Rewind It 10," said Nicky Jam. "I love Rewind It 10. Thank you to Fat Joe and the whole team at Rewind for the opportunity – let's go."

"Nicky Jam is truly a global icon in the music industry. He shattered the mold as a musician and now we're proud to partner together to break new barriers in the hair and beard coloring industry," Rewind It 10 Co-Founder Jeff Aronson said. "He embodies the essence of the product and is a perfect addition to our Rewind It 10 family to ensure we're continuing to reach a wide-ranging array of consumers."

The addition of Nicky Jam continues to showcase the versatility of Rewind It 10's offerings for a diverse range of hair colors. Most recently, Rewind It 10 added Jenner to its star-studded lineup of ambassadors in July 2024 to become the face of the Medium Brown beard dye product.

The brand was co-founded by Grammy-nominated musician Fat Joe and the team behind the beloved It's a 10 Haircare that includes Carolyn and Jeff Aronson. Rewind It 10 is committed to quality and innovation, by providing high-quality, ammonia-free Italian formulas for men to achieve salon-quality results from the comfort of their homes or local barbers.

With a dedication to meeting the diverse haircare needs of men, Rewind It 10 continues to expand its product offerings to cater to a wide range of hair textures and colors.

Rewind It 10 is a brand co-founded by beauty entrepreneur Carolyn Aronson, industry veteran Jeff Aronson, and Grammy-nominated artist and entrepreneur Fat Joe. The brand is dedicated to providing men with high-quality, easy-to-use at-home hair and beard coloring solutions, empowering them to express their individuality with confidence.

