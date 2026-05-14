Rewind Restoration Partners Forges Strategic Partnership with Moyer's Services Group, Strengthening a Nationwide Restoration Network Rooted in Community Trust

AUSTIN, Texas, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rewind Restoration Partners ("Rewind") is thrilled to announce a dynamic new strategic partnership with Moyer's Services Group, LLC ("Moyer's"). This partnership is a milestone that unites two dedicated leaders in the restoration industry and advances our shared mission of delivering exceptional, compassionate service across the country.

This collaboration brings together time-honored expertise, and a forward-thinking platform grounded in common values: unwavering operational excellence, genuine care for communities, and a bold vision for sustainable growth.

Since its founding in 1992 as a local janitorial service, Moyer's has grown into a premier full-service restoration provider, specializing in water, fire, and storm damage recovery. For more than three decades, the company has stood by friends and neighbors in their most challenging moments, earning deep trust through a steadfast community-first approach and heartfelt commitment to helping families rebuild.

Under this partnership, Moyer's will proudly continue operating under its well-respected name, with the same experienced leadership and dedicated team intact. Local relationships, the heart of what has made Moyer's a trusted name across Southeastern Pennsylvania, remain fully preserved. Rewind is committed to empowering restoration at the community level, enhancing rather than overshadowing what already thrives. Customers can expect the same familiar faces, the same outstanding service quality, now fortified by expanded resources, shared knowledge, and network-wide support.

"These partnerships are built on true alignment and mutual growth," said a Rewind spokesperson. "Moyer's is an outstanding organization with an impeccable reputation in its community. Together, we're elevating operational capabilities, exchanging proven best practices, and creating a robust platform poised for enduring success."

Through this partnership, Moyer's will gain powerful advantages, including:

Enhanced operational efficiency via shared systems and industry-leading best practices

Access to collective expertise, innovation, and collaborative problem-solving across the network

Greater long-term financial strength to fuel sustainable, confident expansion

Expanded strategic relationships with key industry vendors and partners

Importantly, all existing phone numbers, points of contact, and services for Moyer's Services Group remain completely unchanged. Customers will enjoy a seamless, uninterrupted experience with zero disruption to the high-quality care they've come to rely on.

About Rewind Restoration Partners

Rewind is dedicated to empowering independent restoration companies to achieve new heights of performance, profitability, and professionalism. Through strategic partnerships, we deliver tailored resources, operational expertise, and financial stability, freeing our partners to focus on their core strength: serving customers and strengthening the communities they call home.

Rewind is actively seeking add-on opportunities in the residential restoration services industry. Rewind partners with leading fire, water, and mold restoration service providers across the United States. Ideal partners are businesses seeking accelerated growth opportunities, stability, and access to the resources needed to scale operations and enter new markets.

For more information, please visit www.rewindrestoration.com.

About Moyer's Services Group, LLC

Founded in 1992 and based in Southeastern Pennsylvania, Moyer's has evolved from a trusted janitorial provider into a respected full-service restoration leader, specializing in water, fire, and storm damage recovery. With an enduring commitment to compassion and community, Moyer's continues to be a dependable partner when disaster strikes.

For more information, www.moyersservices.com.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Rewind Restoration