Reworld™ Appoints Paul Ligon as EVP, Chief Revenue & Growth Officer

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Reworld™, a leader in sustainable waste solutions, today announced that Paul Ligon has joined the company as EVP, Chief Revenue & Growth Officer, reporting directly to President and CEO Azeez Mohammed.

Ligon brings decades of experience in the waste and sustainable materials management industry. Most recently, he served as Chief Revenue Officer at Casella Waste Systems, where he led the enterprise growth strategy and oversaw business development, sales, marketing, customer care, and community engagement. Before that, he was SVP of Development and Strategy at Casella, where he built a customer solutions business focused on delivering sustainable services to commercial, industrial, and municipal clients.

Earlier in his career, Ligon spent eight years at Waste Management in various leadership roles focused on growing businesses in recycling and sustainability services. He began his career at the Tellus Institute for Resource and Environmental Strategies advising agencies and organizations on emerging best practices and policy development in areas such as material recovery, recycling, and reuse.

"Paul brings an impressive history of driving commercial revenue, launching new services, and leading high-performing teams across the waste and environmental services industries," said Mohammed. "His deep understanding of the market and commitment to sustainable innovation make him an ideal leader to further support our mission of being the leader in sustainable waste solutions."

In his new role, Ligon will lead the commercial function, focusing on driving commercial growth, maximizing sales performance, expanding service capabilities, and refining the overall commercial strategy. Ligon holds an MBA from the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth, and bachelor's degree in Natural Resources from the University of Vermont.

This appointment supports the company's strategic direction and enhances the executive team as Reworld™ continues to expand service offerings, enter new markets, and deliver sustainable waste solutions to commercial and municipal clients across North America.

About Reworld™
Reworld™ is a leader in sustainable waste solutions, providing innovative and environmentally responsible services to a global community. Reworld™ is committed to advancing zero waste initiatives and supporting sustainability goals through state-of-the-art technologies that reimagine, reduce, reuse, recycle, recover, and renew. For more information, visit www.reworldwaste.com.

