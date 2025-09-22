Reworld Holding Corporation Announces Results of its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation for its 5.000% Senior Notes due 2030

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Reworld Holding Corporation (the "Company") announced today that as of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on September 22, 2025, which was the Expiration Date (as defined in the Company's Offer to Purchase and Consent Solicitation Statement dated August 22, 2025 (as amended and supplemented from time to time, the "Statement")) of the Company's previously announced cash tender offer (the "Offer") and related consent solicitation (the "Consent Solicitation") in respect of any and all of its outstanding 5.000% Senior Notes due 2030 (the "Notes"), as reported by the information and tender agent, it had received tenders and consents from holders of $379,576,000 aggregate principal amount, or approximately 94.89%, of the outstanding Notes. The settlement date is expected to occur on September 24, 2025 (the "Settlement Date"). The Company also announced that on the Settlement Date, it will accept for purchase all Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn pursuant to the terms of the Offer.

Holders who validly tendered Notes at or before 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on September 5, 2025 (the "Early Tender Date"), and whose Notes are accepted for purchase, will be eligible to receive the total consideration equal to $1,000.00 per $1,000.00 principal amount of Notes purchased in the Offer. Holders who validly tendered Notes after the Early Tender Date and at or before the Expiration Date, and whose Notes are accepted for purchase, will be eligible to receive the tender offer consideration equal to $950.00 per $1,000.00 principal amount of Notes purchased pursuant to the Offer. In addition, holders whose Notes are purchased in the Offer will receive accrued and unpaid interest in respect of their purchased Notes from the last interest payment date of the Notes up to, but not including, the Settlement Date.

On September 5, 2025, the Company and Computershare Trust Company, N.A., as trustee (the "Trustee"), executed a supplemental indenture with respect to the Notes (the "Supplemental Indenture") to authorize the elimination of substantially all of the restrictive covenants, all reporting obligations, certain events of default and related provisions contained in the indenture governing the Notes (the "Proposed Amendments"). The Proposed Amendments will become operative on the Settlement Date upon the Company's acceptance for purchase of the Notes validly tendered pursuant to the Offer.

Barclays Capital Inc. acted as dealer manager and solicitation agent (the "Dealer Manager and Solicitation Agent") for the Offer and the Consent Solicitation. Questions regarding the terms of the Offer and the Consent Solicitation can be directed to the Dealer Manager and Solicitation Agent at (800) 438-3242 (toll free) and (212) 528-7581 (collect).

The information and tender agent for the Offer and Consent Solicitation was Global Bondholder Services Corporation. Holders with questions may call Global Bondholder Services Corporation, toll-free at (866) 807-2200 or (212) 430-3774 (collect).

This news release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to buy or the solicitation of an offer to sell the Notes. The Offer and the Consent Solicitation were made only pursuant to the Statement and the related tender offer documents.

Reworld Holding Corporation or Reworld™, headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey, is a leader in sustainable waste solutions, providing innovative and environmentally responsible services to a global community. Reworld™ is committed to advancing zero waste initiatives and supporting sustainability goals through state-of-the-art technologies that reimagine, reduce, reuse, recycle, recover, and renew. For more information, visit www.reworldwaste.com.

