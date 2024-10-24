Reworld™ Employees Lead Cleanup Efforts for World Cleanup Day Across Long Island

LONG ISLAND, N.Y., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of National World Cleanup Day, Reworld™ partnered with local communities to spearhead cleanup efforts in the Town of Huntington, Babylon and Hempstead. The initiative was a success, thanks to the dedication of volunteers who joined forces to restore and revitalize local roadways in neighborhoods across Long Island.

"The collective efforts of our volunteers are what made World Cleanup Day a success in our communities," said Maureen Early, Lead Community Relations Specialist at Reworld™. "These events not only help improve our local environment but also serve as a reminder that small actions by individuals can create meaningful change for our planet."

As a waste solutions company committed to sustainability, Reworld™ believes in the power of community action to reduce waste, protect natural resources, and promote a cleaner, greener future. The cleanups were part of the company's broader mission to support environmental initiatives that align with their core values of innovation, sustainability, and responsibility.

The company's local volunteers cleaned up roadways across Huntington, Babylon, and Hempstead, collecting approximately one ton of waste. Equipped with grabbers, volunteers removed litter and debris, with the waste being transported directly to the Reworld™ facilities for proper disposal.

Reworld™ remains committed to continuing its support for environmental causes and looks forward to more opportunities to collaborate with residents, schools, and businesses in future sustainability initiatives.

For more information about Reworld™ and its initiatives that support various community empowerment and environmental programs fostering positive change locally and globally, please visit www.reworldwaste.com.

About Reworld™: Reworld™ is a leader in sustainable waste solutions, providing innovative and environmentally responsible services to a global community. Reworld™ is committed to advancing zero waste initiatives and supporting sustainability goals through state-of-the-art technologies that reimagine, reduce, reuse, recycle, recover and renew. For more information, visit www.reworldwaste.com .

