Reworld™ Palm Beach Joins International Coastal Cleanup Efforts at Juno Beach, FL

PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Reworld™ is excited to announce that both Palm Beach Plant 1 and Plant 2 thermomechanical treatment facilities will be participating in the International Coastal Cleanup by volunteering to clean up the coastal area of Juno Beach on Saturday morning. This global event, held in conjunction with Ocean Conservancy's initiative, unites individuals and organizations worldwide to tackle the pressing issue of marine debris.

The Reworld™ involvement in this cleanup reflects the company's commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainability. Volunteers from both plants will come together with community members to remove trash and debris from the beach, helping preserve one of Palm Beach's most beautiful natural resources.

"We're proud to join forces with other volunteers for the International Coastal Cleanup," said Jim Epsilantis, Senior Facility Manager at Reworld™. This is an incredible opportunity for our team to make a tangible difference and demonstrate our ongoing dedication to protecting coastal ecosystems. It's part of our broader commitment to sustainability and community engagement."

The International Coastal Cleanup has a powerful impact, not only removing tons of waste from beaches and waterways but also raising awareness about the global issue of marine pollution. Reworld™ is proud to take part in this essential work, and we look forward to helping ensure a cleaner, more sustainable future for our oceans.

Reworld™ Palm Beach 1 and 2 are Thermomechanical Treatment Facilities that process 1.55 million tons of municipal solid waste. By diverting waste from methane producing landfills, the facility avoids over 3.5 million metric tons of greenhouse gases every year. This is equivalent to removing 851,000 vehicles off the roads.

About Reworld™

Reworld™ is a leader in sustainable waste solutions, providing innovative and environmentally responsible services to a global community. Reworld™ is committed to advancing zero waste initiatives and supporting sustainability goals through state-of-the-art technologies that reimagine, reduce, reuse, recycle, recover and renew. For more information, visit www.reworldwaste.com.

