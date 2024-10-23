Reworld™ Participates in Community Outreach Event Just in Time for Halloween

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 26th, from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM, Reworld™ is proud to announce its participation in a community outreach event on Villard Ave (between 35th and 37th St). As part of this festive gathering, Villard Avenue will be closed to allow children and families to enjoy trick-or-treating in a safe, fun environment.

At the Reworld™ booth, attendees will have the opportunity to engage with the local team, ask questions, and learn more about the company's work in the neighborhood and larger-scale sustainability initiatives. In addition to providing information on its operations, Reworld™ will be handing out candy, coffee, and cider to eventgoers just in time for spooky season. The friendly Reworld™ team, a handful of dedicated individuals, will be present to answer questions and share insights on how they're actively contributing to the revitalization of this historic area.

"We are thrilled to be a part of this special event on Villard Avenue and to have the opportunity to engage with our wonderful neighbors," said Thomas Ruff of the Reworld™ Milwaukee MPF and a board member of the City of Milwaukee Business Improvement District. "Being able to serve the community through events like this is at the heart of what Reworld™ stands for. It's more than just sharing information about our operations – it's about building connections, listening to the community, and working together to create a positive impact.

Event Highlights:

The event is just one part of the Reworld™ commitment to the Milwaukee community. Reworld™ has worked hand-in-hand with residents, actively addressing local needs. The response has been overwhelmingly positive and heartwarming, with residents embracing efforts to foster inclusivity and collaboration.

The event holds special significance not only for the residents of Milwaukee but also for our partners, including the Reworld™ Milwaukee MPF. This marks a significant milestone in what is shaping up to be a two-year period of remarkable growth and revitalization for the area.

We welcome the media to join us and share in this exciting community event. For additional information, please reach out to Thomas Ruff ([email protected]).

About Reworld™

Reworld™ is a leader in sustainable waste solutions, providing innovative and environmentally responsible services to a global community. Reworld™ is committed to advancing zero waste initiatives and supporting sustainability goals through state-of-the-art technologies that reimagine, reduce, reuse, recycle, recover and renew. For more information, visit www.reworldwaste.com.

