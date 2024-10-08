Reworld™ Works with Local Community Groups to Support Long Island Oyster Reef Restoration

HUNTINGTON, N.Y., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Reworld™, a leader in sustainable waste solutions, recently sponsored the Huntington-Northport Oyster Reef Project, a collaborative initiative aimed at creating, restoring and revitalizing Long Island's oyster reefs. As a committed partner in this environmental effort, Reworld™ is working alongside the Rotary Environmental Action Coalition of Huntington (REACH) to improve water quality and strengthen marine ecosystems in the local embayment.

"At Reworld™, we understand the critical role that sustainable waste solutions plays in protecting and restoring our natural environments," said Maureen Early, Lead Community Relations Specialist at Reworld™. "Our staff is honored to be part of a project that not only benefits our local marine life but also engages the community in meaningful environmental stewardship."

Launched in 2022 with support from various local partners, including National Grid Ventures (NGV), Rotary International, and REACH Rotary Club, the Huntington-Northport Oyster Reef Project has made significant strides in its first three years. From modest beginnings, the project has more than doubled its oyster production and tripled volunteer participation, with plans to further expand the number of oyster reefs into a network of spawner sanctuaries. The group has just deployed its oysters in to two new reefs in Huntington Harbor, further stressing their expanding efforts.

Long Island has a rich history as an oyster hub, but years of overharvesting and pollution have severely impacted the local reefs. The Huntington-Northport Oyster Reef Project seeks to reverse this decline and revive a keystone maritime legacy that once thrived in the region. Reworld™ is committed to environmental sustainability and community engagement, and by supporting initiatives like this, they contribute to the revitalization of Long Island's waterways and foster a healthier ecosystem for future generations.

"The support from Reworld™ has been instrumental in helping REACH grow its impact. Since the start, we've expanded our [footprint] in the Huntington community and increased our capacity," said James Wylie, Project Coordinator, and President of REACH Rotary Club. "The nursery docks provide a foundation for the essential volunteer efforts needed for the success of our long-term reef restoration program. The environmental focus has resonated so well with the community that a new Rotary club was created to engage people of all ages in this important work. We've also branched out into other water-related projects like half-shell recycling, sugar kelp cultivation, and native plant restoration to help strengthen our fragile ecosystems. For us, it all begins with oysters, and we're seeing very encouraging results. With consistent monitoring and analysis, we hope to quantify our success year over year. This progress is directly connected to continued contributions and support from Reworld™."

The impact of this project extends beyond just the oysters. Oyster reefs create vital habitats for a multitude of marine species, and one oyster can filter up to 50 gallons of water a day, significantly improving water quality. The Huntington-Northport Oyster Reef Project continues to grow, thanks to the dedication of hundreds of volunteers and the support of organizations like Reworld™ and NGV.

For more information about Reworld™ and its initiatives that support various community empowerment and environmental programs fostering positive change locally and globally, please visit www.reworldwaste.com.

About Reworld™: Reworld™ is a leader in sustainable waste solutions, providing innovative and environmentally responsible services to a global community. Reworld™ is committed to advancing zero waste initiatives and supporting sustainability goals through state-of-the-art technologies that reimagine, reduce, reuse, recycle, recover and renew. For more information, visit www.reworldwaste.com .

