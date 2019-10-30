Rex W Tillerson to speak at Argus Americas Crude Summit

HOUSTON, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rex W Tillerson, former US Secretary of State and former Chairman and CEO of ExxonMobil will deliver the keynote address at the 12th annual Argus Americas Crude Summit in Houston on 4 February.

Mr Tillerson is uniquely qualified to comment on current world affairs and their impact on oil markets, having served both as part of the Trump administration and as leader of one of the world's largest energy companies.

"We are delighted that Rex Tillerson has agreed to address our Americas crude conference next year," said Adrian Binks, Argus Media chairman and chief executive. "His 41 year career in the petroleum industry, spans some of the most eventful episodes in oil markets. And his more recent experience as 69th Secretary of State gives him a unique perspective on world affairs. This is a rare appearance by Mr Tillerson and we are all looking forward to hearing his insights and benefiting from his experience."

Mr Tillerson is the latest in a long line of distinguished guest speakers at this annual event, who also include Dick Cheney, 46th US Vice President, Newt Gingrich, 50th Speaker of the US House of Representatives and James Baker, the 61st US Secretary of State among others.

The Argus Americas Crude Summit takes place in February 2020 in Houston. With more than 400 delegates and 180 companies in attendance, it is the world's leading commercial crude oil event, where senior market participants from across the globe discuss how to navigate oil market volatility in the year ahead.

More information about the conference can be found online.

