Rexford Industrial Announces 2019 Tax Treatment Of Dividend Distributions

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (the "Company" or "Rexford Industrial") (NYSE:REXR), a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties located in Southern California infill markets, today announced the 2019 tax treatment of the Company's common stock and preferred stock dividend distributions, as described below. Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of the Company's dividend distributions.

Common Stock - CUSIP Number 76169C100









Distribution Per Share

2019 Tax Treatment Record

Date

Payable

Date

Total

Taxable in

2019

Total

Ordinary

Dividends

Qualified

Dividends (1)

Total Capital

Gain

Distributions

Unrecaptured

Section 1250

Gain (2)

Return of

Capital

(Nondividend

Distributions)

Section

199A

Dividends

(3) 12/31/2018

1/15/2019

$ 0.160000



$ 0.160000



$ 0.160000



$ 0.000000



$ 0.000000



$ 0.000000



$ 0.000000



$ 0.160000

3/29/2019

4/15/2019

$ 0.185000



$ 0.185000



$ 0.185000



$ 0.000000



$ 0.000000



$ 0.000000



$ 0.000000



$ 0.185000

6/28/2019

7/15/2019

$ 0.185000



$ 0.185000



$ 0.185000



$ 0.000000



$ 0.000000



$ 0.000000



$ 0.000000



$ 0.185000

9/30/2019

10/15/2019

$ 0.185000



$ 0.185000



$ 0.185000



$ 0.000000



$ 0.000000



$ 0.000000



$ 0.000000



$ 0.185000

12/31/2019

1/15/2020

$ 0.185000



$ 0.068269



$ 0.068269



$ 0.000000



$ 0.000000



$ 0.000000



$ 0.000000



$ 0.068269





Totals:

$ 0.900000



$ 0.783269



$ 0.783269



$ 0.000000



$ 0.000000



$ 0.000000



$ 0.000000



$ 0.783269







































Form 1099-DIV Box:









1a

1b

2a

2b

3

5





(1) Qualified Dividends (Box 1b) are a subset of, and are included in, the Total Ordinary Dividends reported in Box 1a. (2) Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain (Box 2b) is a subset of, and is included in, the Total Capital Gain Distributions reported in box 2a. (3) The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act enacted on December 22, 2017 generally allows a deduction for individuals equal to 20% of ordinary dividends distributed by a REIT (excluding capital gain dividends and qualified dividend income). Section 199A Dividends (Box 5) are a subset of, and are included in, the Taxable Ordinary Dividends reported in Box 1a.

The common stock distribution of $0.185 per share payable on January 15, 2020, to shareholders of record as of December 31, 2019, will be treated as paid in two tax years for income tax purposes, with approximately 36.9%, or $0.068269 per share, taxable in 2019 and approximately 63.1%, or $0.116731 per share, taxable in 2020.

Series A Preferred Stock - CUSIP Number 76169C209









Distribution Per Share

2019 Tax Treatment Record

Date

Payable

Date

Total

Taxable in

2019

Total

Ordinary

Dividends

Qualified

Dividends (1)

Total Capital

Gain

Distributions

Unrecaptured

Section 1250

Gain (2)

Return of

Capital

(Nondividend

Distributions)

Section

199A

Dividends

(3) 3/15/2019

3/29/2019

$ 0.367188



$ 0.367188



$ 0.367188



$ 0.000000



$ 0.000000



$ 0.000000



$ 0.000000



$ 0.367188

6/14/2019

6/28/2019

$ 0.367188



$ 0.367188



$ 0.367188



$ 0.000000



$ 0.000000



$ 0.000000



$ 0.000000



$ 0.367188

9/13/2019

9/30/2019

$ 0.367188



$ 0.367188



$ 0.367188



$ 0.000000



$ 0.000000



$ 0.000000



$ 0.000000



$ 0.367188

12/13/2019

12/31/2019

$ 0.367188



$ 0.367188



$ 0.367188



$ 0.000000



$ 0.000000



$ 0.000000



$ 0.000000



$ 0.367188





Totals:

$ 1.468752



$ 1.468752



$ 1.468752



$ 0.000000



$ 0.000000



$ 0.000000



$ 0.000000



$ 1.468752







































Form 1099-DIV Box:









1a

1b

2a

2b

3

5





(1) Qualified Dividends (Box 1b) are a subset of, and are included in, the Total Ordinary Dividends reported in Box 1a. (2) Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain (Box 2b) is a subset of, and is included in, the Total Capital Gain Distributions reported in box 2a. (3) The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act enacted on December 22, 2017 generally allows a deduction for individuals equal to 20% of ordinary dividends distributed by a REIT (excluding capital gain dividends and qualified dividend income). Section 199A Dividends (Box 5) are a subset of, and are included in, the Taxable Ordinary Dividends reported in Box 1a.

Series B Preferred Stock - CUSIP Number 76169C308









Distribution Per Share

2019 Tax Treatment Record

Date

Payable

Date

Total

Taxable in

2019

Total

Ordinary

Dividends

Qualified

Dividends (1)

Total Capital

Gain

Distributions

Unrecaptured

Section 1250

Gain (2)

Return of

Capital

(Nondividend

Distributions)

Section

199A

Dividends

(3) 3/15/2019

3/29/2019

$ 0.367188



$ 0.367188



$ 0.367188



$ 0.000000



$ 0.000000



$ 0.000000



$ 0.000000



$ 0.367188

6/14/2019

6/28/2019

$ 0.367188



$ 0.367188



$ 0.367188



$ 0.000000



$ 0.000000



$ 0.000000



$ 0.000000



$ 0.367188

9/13/2019

9/30/2019

$ 0.367188



$ 0.367188



$ 0.367188



$ 0.000000



$ 0.000000



$ 0.000000



$ 0.000000



$ 0.367188

12/13/2019

12/31/2019

$ 0.367188



$ 0.367188



$ 0.367188



$ 0.000000



$ 0.000000



$ 0.000000



$ 0.000000



$ 0.367188





Totals:

$ 1.468752



$ 1.468752



$ 1.468752



$ 0.000000



$ 0.000000



$ 0.000000



$ 0.000000



$ 1.468752







































Form 1099-DIV Box:









1a

1b

2a

2b

3

5





(1) Qualified Dividends (Box 1b) are a subset of, and are included in, the Total Ordinary Dividends reported in Box 1a. (2) Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain (Box 2b) is a subset of, and is included in, the Total Capital Gain Distributions reported in box 2a. (3) The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act enacted on December 22, 2017 generally allows a deduction for individuals equal to 20% of ordinary dividends distributed by a REIT (excluding capital gain dividends and qualified dividend income). Section 199A Dividends (Box 5) are a subset of, and are included in, the Taxable Ordinary Dividends reported in Box 1a.

Series C Preferred Stock - CUSIP Number 76169C407









Distribution Per Share

2019 Tax Treatment Record

Date

Payable

Date

Total

Taxable in

2019

Total

Ordinary

Dividends

Qualified

Dividends (1)

Total Capital

Gain

Distributions

Unrecaptured

Section 1250

Gain (2)

Return of

Capital

(Nondividend

Distributions)

Section

199A

Dividends

(3) 12/13/2019

12/31/2019

$ 0.394531



$ 0.394531



$ 0.394531



$ 0.000000



$ 0.000000



$ 0.000000



$ 0.000000



$ 0.394531





Totals:

$ 0.394531



$ 0.394531



$ 0.394531



$ 0.000000



$ 0.000000



$ 0.000000



$ 0.000000



$ 0.394531







































Form 1099-DIV Box:









1a

1b

2a

2b

3

5





(1) Qualified Dividends (Box 1b) are a subset of, and are included in, the Total Ordinary Dividends reported in Box 1a. (2) Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain (Box 2b) is a subset of, and is included in, the Total Capital Gain Distributions reported in box 2a. (3) The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act enacted on December 22, 2017 generally allows a deduction for individuals equal to 20% of ordinary dividends distributed by a REIT (excluding capital gain dividends and qualified dividend income). Section 199A Dividends (Box 5) are a subset of, and are included in, the Taxable Ordinary Dividends reported in Box 1a.

About Rexford Industrial

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 213 properties with approximately 26.6 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 19 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

For additional information, visit www.rexfordindustrial.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," or "potential" or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases which are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and which do not relate solely to historical matters. While forward-looking statements reflect the Company's good faith beliefs, assumptions and expectations, they are not guarantees of future performance. For a further discussion of these and other factors that could cause the Company's future results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements, see the reports and other filings by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018. The Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, of new information, data or methods, future events or other changes.

Contact:

Investor Relations:

Stephen Swett

424-256-2153 ext. 401

investorrelations@rexfordindustrial.com

SOURCE Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.rexfordindustrial.com

