Rexford Industrial Announces Appointment Of Diana Ingram To Board Of Directors

Ms. Ingram is currently Consulting Director at Oracle Consulting, where she is focused on helping corporate clients accelerate their transition to cloud computing and enhance their IT security posture. Previously, Ms. Ingram ran Ingram & Associates, an independent consulting firm based in Los Angeles and was the Executive Vice President and Head of Operations for the U.S. start-up of networking software company IBT/Realtime from 2012-2013. Prior to that, she held several key positions at IBM from 2004 to 2012, including Director of Security and Privacy Services, U.S.; Vice President of Global Sales for Wireless E-Business Solutions; Vice President of Telecommunications – Media Sector, Latin America and Director of Enterprise Content Management Software Sales, Americas. Ms. Ingram received her Bachelor of Arts degree from Stanford University and her Master of Business Administration from the Kellogg Graduate School of Management at Northwestern University.

"We are very pleased to welcome Diana to the Board of Directors of Rexford," stated Tyler Rose, Director and Chairman of the Company's Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee. "She brings her extensive experience in technology and operations, as well as deep relationships in Southern California. Ms. Ingram provides valuable counsel and perspective as we continue to execute our internal and external growth strategies to drive cash flow and to create long term shareholder value."

About Rexford Industrial

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 156 properties with approximately 19.0 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," or "potential" or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases which are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and which do not relate solely to historical matters. While forward-looking statements reflect the Company's good faith beliefs, assumptions and expectations, they are not guarantees of future performance. For a further discussion of these and other factors that could cause the Company's future results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements, see the reports and other filings by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017. The Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, of new information, data or methods, future events or other changes.

