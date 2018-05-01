Rexford Industrial Announces First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

First Quarter 2018 Financial and Operational Highlights:

Net income attributable to common stockholders of $0.15 per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 , compared to $0.06 per diluted share last year.

Company share of Core FFO increased 41.8% year-over-year to $21.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 .

Company share of Core FFO per diluted share increased 17.4% year-over-year to $0.27 per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 .

Total first quarter rental revenues of $48.4 million , which represents an increase of 38.4% year-over-year. Property Net Operating Income (NOI) of $36.5 million , which represents an increase of 41.5% year-over-year.

, which represents an increase of 38.4% year-over-year. Property Net Operating Income (NOI) of , which represents an increase of 41.5% year-over-year. Same Property Portfolio NOI increased 9.3% in the first quarter of 2018 compared to the first quarter of 2017, driven by a 7.8% increase in Same Property Portfolio total rental revenue and a 3.7% increase in Same Property Portfolio operating expenses. Same Property Portfolio Cash NOI increased 8.3% compared to the first quarter of 2017.

Stabilized Same Property Portfolio NOI increased 7.4% in the first quarter of 2018 compared to the first quarter of 2017.

Stabilized Same Property Portfolio Cash NOI increased 8.0% compared to the first quarter of 2017.

Signed new and renewal leases totaling 848,395 rentable square feet. Rental rates on new and renewal leases were 25.3% higher than prior rents on a GAAP basis and 14.9% higher on a cash basis.

Stabilized Same Property Portfolio occupancy was 97.5%, which represents an increase of 110 basis points year-over-year. Same Property Portfolio occupancy, inclusive of assets in value-add repositioning, was 94.9%, which represents an increase of 220 basis points year-over-year.

At March 31, 2018 , the consolidated portfolio including repositioning assets was 95.6% leased and 95.2% occupied, which represents an increase in occupancy of 630 basis points year-over-year. At March 31, 2018 , the consolidated portfolio, excluding repositioning assets aggregating approximately 0.5 million rentable square feet, was 98.1% leased and 97.7% occupied.

During the first quarter of 2018, the Company acquired five industrial properties for a total purchase price of $52.7 million .

. During the first quarter of 2018, the Company sold three industrial properties for an aggregate sales price of $26.9 million .

"Rexford's strong first quarter results, which culminated with a 42% increase in Core FFO and a 17.4% increase in Core FFO per share, driven in part by a 9.3% increase in Same Property NOI, are indicative of the strength of the value-driven Rexford platform, our focused business model and extensive market opportunity," stated Michael Frankel and Howard Schwimmer, Co-Chief Executive Officers of the Company. "During the first quarter, we achieved impressive GAAP and cash releasing spreads of 25.3% and 14.9%, respectively, as we capitalized on the favorable fundamentals within the infill Southern California industrial market. We continue to see an extreme scarcity of available space and a supply-demand imbalance into the foreseeable future, as more product is converted to other uses than can be delivered, amidst increasing demand from the dramatic growth in e-commerce, among other landlord-favorable factors."

Financial Results:

The Company reported net income attributable to common stockholders of $12.2 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2018, as compared to net income attributable to common stockholders of $4.2 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2017. Net income for the three months ended March 31, 2018 includes $10.0 million of gains on sale of real estate, as compared to $2.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2017.

The Company reported Company share of Core FFO of $21.4 million, or $0.27 per diluted share of common stock, for the three months ended March 31, 2018, as compared to Company share of Core FFO of $15.1 million, or $0.23 per diluted share of common stock, for the three months ended March 31, 2017. Adjusting for non-core expenses ($9,000 reported during the first quarter of 2018 and $385,000 reported during the first quarter of 2017), Company share of FFO was $21.4 million, or $0.27 per diluted share of common stock, for the three months ended March 31, 2018, as compared to Company share of FFO of $14.7 million, or $0.22 per diluted share of common stock, for the three months ended March 31, 2017.

For the three months ended March 31, 2018, the Company's Same Property Portfolio GAAP NOI increased 9.3% compared to the first quarter of 2017, driven by a 7.8% increase in Same Property Portfolio total rental revenue and a 3.7% increase in Same Property Portfolio expenses. Same Property Portfolio Cash NOI increased 8.3% compared to the first quarter of 2017. Stabilized Same Property Portfolio NOI increased 7.4% in the first quarter of 2018 compared to the first quarter of 2017 and Stabilized Same Property Portfolio Cash NOI increased 8.0% in the first quarter of 2018 compared to the first quarter of 2017.

Operating Results:

During the first quarter of 2018, the Company signed 117 new and renewal leases totaling 848,395 rentable square feet. Average rental rates on comparable new and renewal leases were up 25.3% on a GAAP basis and up 14.9% on a cash basis. The Company signed 47 new leases for 281,844 rentable square feet, with GAAP rents up 32.0% compared to the prior in-place leases. The Company signed 70 renewal leases for 566,551 rentable square feet, with GAAP rents up 23.1% compared to the prior in-place leases. For the 47 new leases, cash rents increased 18.1%, and for the 70 renewal leases, cash rents were up 13.8%, compared to the ending cash rents for the prior leases.

The Company has included in a supplemental information package the detailed results and operating statistics that reflect the activities of the Company for the three months ended March 31, 2018. See below for information regarding the supplemental information package.

Transaction Activity:

In the first quarter 2018, the Company completed five acquisitions, for an aggregate purchase price of $52.7 million, as detailed below. Additionally, the Company sold three properties for $26.9 million.

In January 2018, the Company acquired 13971 Norton Avenue, a 100% leased single-tenant industrial building containing 103,208 square feet on 4.8 acres of land, located in the Inland Empire West submarket, for $11.4 million or approximately $110 per square foot.

In February 2018, the Company acquired 1900 Proforma Avenue and 1910-1920 Archibald Avenue, an 86% leased three-building industrial park containing 214,000 square feet on 12.3 acres of land located in the Inland Empire West submarket, for $24.1 million or approximately $113 per square foot.

In March 2018, the Company acquired 16010 Shoemaker Avenue, a 100% leased single-tenant industrial property containing 115,600 square feet on 4.4 acres of land, located in the Los Angeles - Mid Counties submarket, for $17.2 million or approximately $149 per square foot.

In January 2018, the Company sold 8900-8980 North Benson Avenue and 5637 Arrow Highway, a six building industrial park containing 88,016 square feet in the Inland Empire West submarket, for $11.4 million or approximately $130 per square foot.

In January 2018, the Company sold 700 Allen Avenue and 1851 Flower Street, a two-building creative office property containing 25,168 square feet on 1.14 acres of land in the Greater San Fernando Valley submarket, for $10.9 million or approximately $433 per square foot.

In March 2018, the Company sold 200-220 South Grand Avenue, a multi-tenant industrial building containing 27,200 square feet in the Orange County Airport submarket, for $4.5 million or approximately $166 per square foot.

Balance Sheet:

As of March 31, 2018, the Company had $662.4 million of outstanding debt, with an average interest rate of 3.39% and an average term-to-maturity of 5.5 years. As of March 31, 2018, approximately $511 million, or 77%, of the Company's outstanding debt was fixed-rate with an average interest rate of 3.49% and an average term-to-maturity of 5.9 years. The remaining $151.0 million, or 23%, of the Company's outstanding debt was floating-rate, with an average interest rate of LIBOR + 1.17% and an average term-to-maturity of 4.1 years. The Company has one interest rate swap that will hedge $100 million of its remaining floating-rate debt beginning in August 2018 when the swap becomes effective. If this interest rate swap was effective as of March 31, 2018, the Company's debt would be 92% fixed and 8% variable with an average interest rate of 3.32%.

During the quarter ended March 31, 2018, the Company issued an aggregate of 2,498,961 shares of common stock under its at-the-market equity offering program (ATM program). The shares were issued at a weighted average price of $28.16 per share, providing gross proceeds of approximately $70.4 million and net proceeds of approximately $69.3 million. As of March 31, 2018, the ATM program had approximately $158.7 million of remaining capacity.

Guidance

The Company is reiterating and increasing its full year 2018 guidance as follows:

Net income attributable to common stockholders within a range of $0.22 to $0.25 per diluted share

to per diluted share Company share of Core FFO within a range of $1.02 to $1.05 per diluted share

to per diluted share Year-end Same Property Portfolio occupancy within a range of 95.0% to 97.0%

Year-end Stabilized Same Property Portfolio occupancy within a range of 96.5% to 98.0%

Same Property Portfolio NOI growth for the year of 6.5% to 8.5%

Stabilized Same Property Portfolio NOI growth for the year of 4.5% to 6.0%

General and administrative expenses of $24.0 million to $25.0 million

The Core FFO guidance refers only to the Company's in-place portfolio as of May 1, 2018, and does not include any assumptions for acquisitions, dispositions or balance sheet activities that may or may not occur later during the year. The Company's in-place portfolio as of May 1, 2018, reflects the acquisition of five properties totaling 372,691 rentable square feet and the disposition of one property containing 11,808 rentable square feet that occurred subsequent to March 31, 2018. A number of factors could impact the Company's ability to deliver results in line with its guidance, including, but not limited to, interest rates, the economy, the supply and demand of industrial real estate, the availability and terms of financing to the Company or to potential acquirers of real estate and the timing and yields for divestment and investment. There can be no assurance that the Company can achieve such results.

Dividends:

On April 30, 2018, the Company's Board of Directors declared a dividend in the amount of $0.16 per share for the second quarter of 2018, payable in cash on July 16, 2018, to common stockholders and common unit holders of record as of June 29, 2018.

On April 30, 2018, the Company's Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.367188 per share of its Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock and $0.367188 per share of its Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, payable in cash on June 29, 2018, to preferred stockholders of record as of June 15, 2018.

Supplemental Information:

About Rexford Industrial:

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 158 properties with approximately 19.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 19 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

For additional information, visit www.rexfordindustrial.com.

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," or "potential" or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases which are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and which do not relate solely to historical matters. While forward-looking statements reflect the Company's good faith beliefs, assumptions and expectations, they are not guarantees of future performance. For a further discussion of these and other factors that could cause the Company's future results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements, see the reports and other filings by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, of new information, data or methods, future events or other changes.

Definitions / Discussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

Funds from Operations (FFO): We calculate FFO in accordance with the standards established by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT"). FFO represents net income (loss) (computed in accordance with GAAP), excluding gains (or losses) from sales of depreciable operating property, impairment losses, real estate related depreciation and amortization (excluding amortization of deferred financing costs) and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures. Management uses FFO as a supplemental performance measure because, in excluding real estate related depreciation and amortization, gains and losses from property dispositions, other than temporary impairments of unconsolidated real estate entities, and impairment on our investment in real estate, it provides a performance measure that, when compared year over year, captures trends in occupancy rates, rental rates and operating costs. We also believe that, as a widely recognized measure of performance used by other REITs, FFO may be used by investors as a basis to compare our operating performance with that of other REITs. However, because FFO excludes depreciation and amortization and captures neither the changes in the value of our properties that result from use or market conditions nor the level of capital expenditures and leasing commissions necessary to maintain the operating performance of our properties, all of which have real economic effects and could materially impact our results from operations, the utility of FFO as a measure of our performance is limited. Other equity REITs may not calculate or interpret FFO in accordance with the NAREIT definition as we do, and, accordingly, our FFO may not be comparable to such other REITs' FFO. FFO should not be used as a measure of our liquidity, and is not indicative of funds available for our cash needs, including our ability to pay dividends. FFO should be considered only as a supplement to net income computed in accordance with GAAP as a measure of our performance. A reconciliation of net income, the nearest GAAP equivalent, to FFO is set forth below.

Core Funds from Operations (Core FFO): We calculate Core FFO by adjusting FFO to exclude the impact of certain items that we do not consider reflective of our core revenue or expense streams. These adjustments consist of acquisition expenses. Management believes that Core FFO is a useful supplemental measure as it provides a more meaningful and consistent comparison of operating performance and allows investors to more easily compare the Company's operating results. Because certain of these adjustments have a real economic impact on our financial condition and results from operations, the utility of Core FFO as a measure of our performance is limited. Other REITs may not calculate Core FFO in a consistent manner. Accordingly, our Core FFO may not be comparable to other REITs' Core FFO. Core FFO should be considered only as a supplement to net income computed in accordance with GAAP as a measure of our performance. A reconciliation of FFO to Core FFO is set forth below.

Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders per Diluted Share Guidance to Company share of Core FFO per Diluted Share Guidance: The following is a reconciliation of the Company's guidance range of net income attributable to common stockholders per diluted share, the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measure, to Company share of Core FFO per diluted share.



2018 Estimate

Low

High Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 0.22



$ 0.25

Company share of depreciation and amortization $ 0.92



$ 0.92

Company share of gains on sale of real estate $ (0.12)



$ (0.12)

Company share of Core FFO $ 1.02



$ 1.05



Net Operating Income (NOI): NOI is a non-GAAP measure, which includes the revenue and expense directly attributable to our real estate properties. NOI is calculated as total revenue from real estate operations including i) rental income, ii) tenant reimbursements and iii) other income less property expenses (before interest expense, depreciation and amortization). We use NOI as a supplemental performance measure because, in excluding real estate depreciation and amortization expense and gains (or losses) from property dispositions, it provides a performance measure that, when compared year over year, captures trends in occupancy rates, rental rates and operating costs. We also believe that NOI will be useful to investors as a basis to compare our operating performance with that of other REITs. However, because NOI excludes depreciation and amortization expense and captures neither the changes in the value of our properties that result from use or market conditions, nor the level of capital expenditures and leasing commissions necessary to maintain the operating performance of our properties (all of which have a real economic effect and could materially impact our results from operations), the utility of NOI as a measure of our performance is limited. Other equity REITs may not calculate NOI in a similar manner and, accordingly, our NOI may not be comparable to such other REITs' NOI. Accordingly, NOI should be considered only as a supplement to net income as a measure of our performance. NOI should not be used as a measure of our liquidity, nor is it indicative of funds available to fund our cash needs.

NOI should not be used as a substitute for cash flow from operating activities in accordance with GAAP. We use NOI to help evaluate the performance of the Company as a whole, as well as the performance of our Same Property Portfolio. A calculation of NOI for our Same Property Portfolio, as well as a reconciliation of net income to NOI for our Same Property Portfolio, is set forth below.

Cash NOI: Cash NOI is a non-GAAP measure, which we calculate by adding or subtracting from NOI i) fair value lease revenue and ii) straight-line rent adjustments. We use Cash NOI, together with NOI, as a supplemental performance measure. Cash NOI should not be used as a measure of our liquidity, nor is it indicative of funds available to fund our cash needs. Cash NOI should not be used as a substitute for cash flow from operating activities computed in accordance with GAAP. We use Cash NOI to help evaluate the performance of the Company as a whole, as well as the performance of our Same Property Portfolio. A calculation of Cash NOI for our Same Property Portfolio, as well as a reconciliation of net income to Cash NOI for our Same Property Portfolio, is set forth below.

Same Property Portfolio: Our Same Property Portfolio is a subset of our consolidated portfolio and includes properties that were wholly-owned by us as of January 1, 2017, and still owned by us as of March 31, 2018. Therefore, we excluded from our Same Properties Portfolio any properties that were acquired or sold during the period from January 1, 2017 through March 31, 2018. The Company's computation of same property performance may not be comparable to other REITs.

Stabilized Same Property Portfolio: Our Stabilized Same Property Portfolio represents the properties included in our Same Property Portfolio, adjusted to exclude the properties listed in the tables below that were under repositioning/lease-up during comparable years.

Stabilized Same Property Portfolio occupancy/leasing statistics, excludes vacant/unleased repositioning space at each of these properties as of the end of each reporting period. Stabilized Same Property Portfolio NOI, excludes the NOI for the entire property for all comparable periods.

Our Stabilized Same Property Portfolio excludes the following Same Property Portfolio properties that were in various stages of repositioning or lease-up during the year ended December 31, 2017 and the three months ended March 31, 2018:

12131 Western Avenue

301-445 Figueroa Street 14742-14750 Nelson Avenue

3233 Mission Oaks Boulevard 1601 Alton Parkway

3880 Valley Boulevard 18118-18120 Broadway Street

679-691 South Anderson Street 228th Street

9615 Norwalk Boulevard 2700-2722 Fairview Street





As of March 31, 2018, the difference between our Same Property Portfolio and our Stabilized Same Property Portfolio is 376,385 rentable square feet of space at five of our properties that were classified as repositioning or lease-up. As of March 31, 2017, the difference between our Same Property Portfolio and our Stabilized Same Property Portfolio is space aggregating 534,924 rentable square feet at nine of our properties that were in various stages of repositioning or lease-up.

Properties and Space Under Repositioning: Typically defined as properties or units where a significant amount of space is held vacant in order to implement capital improvements that improve the functionality (not including basic refurbishments, i.e., paint and carpet), cash flow and value of that space. We define a significant amount of space in a building as the lower of (i) 20,000 square feet of space or (ii) 50% of a building's square footage. Typically, we would include properties or space where the repositioning and lease-up time frame is estimated to be greater than six months. A repositioning is considered complete once the investment is fully or nearly fully deployed and the property is marketable for leasing. We consider a repositioning property to be stabilized at the earlier of the following: (i) upon reaching 90% occupancy or (ii) one year from the date of completion of repositioning construction work.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands except share data)



March 31, 2018

December 31, 2017

(unaudited)



ASSETS





Land $ 1,020,652



$ 997,588

Buildings and improvements 1,098,695



1,079,746

Tenant improvements 50,998



49,692

Furniture, fixtures, and equipment 151



167

Construction in progress 45,688



34,772

Total real estate held for investment 2,216,184



2,161,965

Accumulated depreciation (186,234)



(173,541)

Investments in real estate, net 2,029,950



1,988,424

Cash and cash equivalents 15,625



6,620

Restricted cash 4,211



250

Rents and other receivables, net 3,328



3,664

Deferred rent receivable, net 17,766



15,826

Deferred leasing costs, net 12,097



12,014

Deferred loan costs, net 1,775



1,930

Acquired lease intangible assets, net 45,876



49,239

Acquired indefinite-lived intangible 5,156



5,156

Interest rate swap asset 11,294



7,193

Other assets 5,961



6,146

Acquisition related deposits 4,525



2,475

Assets associated with real estate held for sale, net 8,300



12,436

Total Assets $ 2,165,864



$ 2,111,373

LIABILITIES & EQUITY





Liabilities





Notes payable $ 659,417



$ 668,941

Interest rate swap liability —



219

Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities 21,441



21,134

Dividends payable 13,294



11,727

Acquired lease intangible liabilities, net 17,783



18,067

Tenant security deposits 19,936



19,521

Prepaid rents 5,540



6,267

Liabilities associated with real estate held for sale 132



243

Total Liabilities 737,543



746,119

Equity





Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. stockholders' equity





Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized;





5.875% series A cumulative redeemable preferred stock, 3,600,000 shares outstanding as of March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017 ($90,000 liquidation preference) 86,651



86,651

5.875% series B cumulative redeemable preferred stock, 3,000,000 shares outstanding as of March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017 ($75,000 liquidation preference) 72,443



73,062

Common Stock, $0.01 par value 490,000,000 shares authorized and 80,667,789 and 78,495,882 shares outstanding as of March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively 804



782

Additional paid in capital 1,297,391



1,239,810

Cumulative distributions in excess of earnings (67,622)



(67,058)

Accumulated other comprehensive income 11,014



6,799

Total stockholders' equity 1,400,681



1,340,046

Noncontrolling interests 27,640



25,208

Total Equity 1,428,321



1,365,254

Total Liabilities and Equity $ 2,165,864



$ 2,111,373



Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited and in thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2018

2017 RENTAL REVENUES





Rental income $ 40,911



$ 29,614

Tenant reimbursements 7,293



5,155

Other income 229



232

TOTAL RENTAL REVENUES 48,433



35,001

Management, leasing and development services 103



126

Interest income —



227

TOTAL REVENUES 48,536



35,354

OPERATING EXPENSES





Property expenses 11,960



9,222

General and administrative 6,162



5,086

Depreciation and amortization 19,452



13,599

TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES 37,574



27,907

OTHER EXPENSES





Acquisition expenses 9



385

Interest expense 5,852



3,998

TOTAL OTHER EXPENSES 5,861



4,383

TOTAL EXPENSES 43,435



32,290

Equity in income from unconsolidated real estate entities —



11

Loss on extinguishment of debt —



(22)

Gains on sale of real estate 9,983



2,668

NET INCOME 15,084



5,721

Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (318)



(132)

NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY, INC. 14,766



5,589

Less: preferred stock dividends (2,423)



(1,322)

Less: earnings attributable to participating securities (97)



(91)

NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 12,246



$ 4,176

Net income attributable to common stockholders per share – basic $ 0.16



$ 0.06

Net income attributable to common stockholders per share – diluted $ 0.15



$ 0.06

Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding – basic 78,694



66,341

Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding – diluted 79,196



66,626



Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. Same Property Portfolio Occupancy and NOI and Cash NOI (Unaudited, dollars in thousands)

Same Property Portfolio Occupancy:













March 31, 2018

March 31, 2017

Change (basis points)

Same

Property

Portfolio

Stabilized

Same

Property

Portfolio(1)

Same

Property

Portfolio

Stabilized

Same

Property

Portfolio(2)

Same

Property

Portfolio

Stabilized

Same

Property

Portfolio Occupancy:





















Los Angeles County 96.1%

98.9%

93.3%

98.8%

280 bps

10 bps Orange County 93.7%

96.9%

92.4%

97.6%

130 bps

(70) bps San Bernardino County 98.9%

98.9%

91.9%

91.9%

700 bps

700 bps San Diego County 95.8%

95.8%

95.7%

95.7%

10 bps

10 bps Ventura County 86.0%

92.6%

88.1%

90.5%

(210) bps

210 bps Total/Weighted Average 94.9%

97.5%

92.7%

96.4%

220 bps

110 bps





(1) Reflects the occupancy of our Same Property Portfolio as of March 31, 2018, adjusted for total space of 376,385 rentable square feet at five properties that was in various stages of repositioning or lease-up as of March 31, 2018. (2) Reflects the occupancy of our Same Property Portfolio as of March 31, 2017, adjusted for space aggregating 534,924 rentable square feet at nine properties that were in various stages of repositioning or lease-up as of March 31, 2017.

Same Property Portfolio NOI and Cash NOI













Three Months Ended March 31,

2018

2017

$ Change

% Change Rental income $ 31,145



$ 28,575



$ 2,570



9.0% Tenant reimbursements 5,056



5,004



52



1.0% Other income 221



201



20



10.0% Total rental revenues 36,422



33,780



2,642



7.8% Property expenses 8,997



8,680



317



3.7% Same Property Portfolio NOI $ 27,425



$ 25,100



$ 2,325



9.3% Straight line rental revenue adjustment (1,324)



(928)



(396)



42.7% Amortization of above/below market lease intangibles (68)



(142)



74



(52.1)% Same Property Portfolio Cash NOI $ 26,033



$ 24,030



$ 2,003



8.3%

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. Reconciliation of Net Income to NOI, Same Property Portfolio NOI and Same Property Portfolio Cash NOI (Unaudited and in thousands)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2018

2017 Net income $ 15,084



$ 5,721

Add:





General and administrative 6,162



5,086

Depreciation and amortization 19,452



13,599

Acquisition expenses 9



385

Interest expense 5,852



3,998

Loss on extinguishment of debt —



22

Deduct:





Management, leasing and development services 103



126

Interest income —



227

Equity in income from unconsolidated real estate entities —



11

Gains on sale of real estate 9,983



2,668

Net operating income (NOI) $ 36,473



$ 25,779

Non-Same Property Portfolio operating revenues (12,011)



(1,221)

Non-Same Property Portfolio property expenses 2,963



542

Same Property Portfolio NOI $ 27,425



$ 25,100

Straight line rental revenue adjustment (1,324)



(928)

Amortization of above/below market lease intangibles (68)



(142)

Same Property Portfolio Cash NOI $ 26,033



$ 24,030



Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. Reconciliation of Net Income to Funds From Operations and Core Funds From Operations (Unaudited and in thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2018

2017 Net income $ 15,084



$ 5,721

Add:





Depreciation and amortization 19,452



13,599

Deduct:





Gains on sale of real estate 9,983



2,668

Gain on acquisition of unconsolidated joint venture property —



11

Funds From Operations (FFO) $ 24,553



$ 16,641

Less: preferred stock dividends (2,423)



(1,322)

Less: FFO attributable to noncontrolling interest(1) (557)



(449)

Less: FFO attributable to participating securities(2) (158)



(137)

Company share of FFO $ 21,415



$ 14,733









FFO per common share - basic $ 0.27



$ 0.22

FFO per common share - diluted $ 0.27



$ 0.22









FFO $ 24,553



$ 16,641

Adjust:





Acquisition expenses 9



385

Core FFO $ 24,562



$ 17,026

Less: preferred stock dividends (2,423)



(1,322)

Less: Core FFO attributable to noncontrolling interest(1) (557)



(460)

Less: Core FFO attributable to participating securities(2) (158)



(140)

Company share of Core FFO $ 21,424



$ 15,104









Company share of Core FFO per common share - basic $ 0.27



$ 0.23

Company share of Core FFO per common share - diluted $ 0.27



$ 0.23









Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding – basic 78,694



66,341

Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding – diluted 79,196



66,626







(1) Noncontrolling interest represent holders of outstanding common units of the Company's operating partnership that are owned by unit holders other than the Company. (2) Participating securities include unvested shares of restricted stock, unvested LTIP units and unvested performance units.

