Rexford Industrial Receives Green Lease Leader Platinum Recognition

LOS ANGELES, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (the "Company" or "Rexford Industrial") (NYSE: REXR), a real estate investment trust focused on creating value by investing in and operating industrial properties located throughout infill Southern California, has received the 2024 Green Lease Leader Platinum recognition, the highest distinction announced by the Institute for Market Transformation and the U.S. Department of Energy's Better Buildings Alliance at the Better Buildings, Better Plants Summit. Green Lease Leaders recognizes landlords and tenants who set national Green Lease standards that foster collaborative action on energy efficiency and sustainability.

Rexford Industrial received the Green Lease Leader Platinum designation in recognition of the Company's collaborative tenant sustainability engagement, validated science-based targets and high green building standards dictated by Rexford's ESGi focus. The Company was acknowledged for its commitment to sustainable buildings and leasing by working with tenants to collect and share utility data, improve resource efficiency and mitigate climate-related risks.

"Rexford Industrial continues to foster sustainable collaboration with tenants through the Green Lease Leader program, and we are honored to receive the 2024 Green Lease Leader Platinum designation," stated Michael Frankel and Howard Schwimmer, Co-Chief Executive Officers of the Company. "By executing on Rexford Industrial's holistic ESGi strategy, we drive substantial value and sustainable growth for all stakeholders, tenants and the communities in which we operate."

Rexford Industrial's ESGi Report detailing milestones, initiatives and goals can be found under the ESG section of the Company's website at https://www.rexfordindustrial.com/ESG.

About Rexford Industrial

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand, lowest supply market in the nation. Rexford Industrial's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities. Rexford Industrial's high-quality, irreplaceable portfolio comprises 422 properties with approximately 49.1 million rentable square feet occupied by a stable and diverse tenant base. Structured as a real estate investment trust (REIT) listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker "REXR," Rexford Industrial is an S&P MidCap 400 Index member. For more information, please visit www.rexfordindustrial.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," or "potential" or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases which are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and which do not relate solely to historical matters. While forward-looking statements reflect the Company's good faith beliefs, assumptions and expectations, they are not guarantees of future performance. For a further discussion of these and other factors that could cause the Company's future results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements, see the reports and other filings by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023. The Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, of new information, data or methods, future events or other changes.

