Rexford Industrial to Attend REITworld 2018: NAREIT's Annual Conference; Updated Investor Presentation

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (the "Company" or "Rexford Industrial") (NYSE: REXR), a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties located in Southern California infill markets, today announced that the Company will attend REITworld 2018: NAREIT's Annual Conference at the San Francisco Marriott Marquis, in San Francisco, California on November 7-8, 2018. On the morning of November 5, 2018, the Company will post an updated investor presentation to the Company's investor relations website under the heading Company Information, at ir.rexfordindustrial.com.

About Rexford Industrial



Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 168 properties with approximately 20.6 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

For additional information, visit www.rexfordindustrial.com.

