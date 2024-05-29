Reynolds and DealerOn Team Up to Elevate Dealerships' Omnichannel Presence

The partnership seeks to help dealers drive more engagement, increase conversions, and speed up time to decision through hyper-personalization

DAYTON, Ohio and ROCKVILLE, Md., May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Reynolds and Reynolds Company and DealerOn, a leading provider of websites and sales and marketing enablement technology for automotive dealerships, today announced an integration to elevate dealerships' online presence.

Through development efforts under this partnership, dealers will have the opportunity to enhance their holistic view of the consumer. Behavioral website data will be able to be incorporated into the single customer record in the Reynolds Retail Management System, including the DMS, CRM, and Virtual Retailing.

They will also have the ability to create deeply personalized online experiences with integration between Reynolds and the DealerOn Signals platform.

"Through our partnership with Reynolds, we're working to deliver a vehicle shopping experience like no other – one that adapts to the individual and their unique needs," said Ali Amirrezvani, co-founder and CEO of DealerOn.

"We are always looking for innovative ideas, and companies to work with, that help propel our customers and the industry forward," said Chris Walsh, president of Reynolds. "DealerOn is a next-generation company that is helping dealers succeed as our industry continues to evolve, and we couldn't be more excited about the possibilities this partnership brings."

As part of the partnership, Reynolds Marketing Services customers will now have access to the award-winning support of DealerOn.

"DealerOn does an incredible job helping dealers with their websites, online reputation, social media presence, SEO, and many other digital marketing endeavors," said Walsh. "We are thrilled for them to be our preferred website provider and bring their expertise to our customers."

About Reynolds

Reynolds and Reynolds is a leading provider of automobile dealership software, services, and forms to help dealerships deliver better business results and transform the customer experience. The company is headquartered in Dayton, Ohio, with major U.S. operations in Houston and College Station, Texas, Tampa, Florida, and Celina, Ohio, as well as operations in Canada, the U.K., and Europe. (www.reyrey.com)

About DealerOn

DealerOn is the premier provider of automotive marketing technology, supporting over 5000 dealerships across the United States, Mexico, and South America from its headquarters in Rockville, MD. The company is dedicated to delivering exceptional digital marketing performance to its clients.

Discover more at www.dealeron.com

Call (877) 543-4200 or email at [email protected]

SOURCE DealerOn Inc