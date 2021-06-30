REZI Appoints Jake Seid, Former President of Ten-X/Auction.com and Managing Director of Stone Bridge Ventures, to Advisory Board

NEW YORK, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- REZI , one of the fastest growing Proptech companies in the country, today announces that Jake Seid, Former President of Ten-X and Managing Director of Stone Bridge Ventures, has joined their Advisory Board.

Mr. Seid brings over 20 years of experience as a prominent company leader and Proptech investor to REZI, with over 20 investments in the Proptech space. In his former role as President of Ten-X.Com, he led the firm's successful transition from an offline auction company to an online/mobile marketplace for real estate transactions across both residential real estate (via the Auction.com brand) and commercial real estate (via the Ten-X.com brand).

"We are honored and excited to have Jake and his unparalleled industry expertise join our team." said Sean Mitchell, Co-Founder and CEO. "We have ambitious plans for the near future and Jake has already been instrumental in helping us navigate the evolving market environment."

"Online marketplaces have the power to make the experience for all participants better and more efficient. REZI has brought an innovative marketplace model to the rental segment of real estate that has the power to transform the entire industry across both single-family and multi-family. I'm very excited to be on this journey with them." said Jake Seid.

The appointment of Jake Seid to REZI's advisory board is a testament to both Mr. Seid's continued expertise in the industry and digital real estate marketplaces, as well as to REZI's dedication to revolutionizing the residential leasing industry by recruiting the foremost thought leaders in Proptech and leveraging the latest technology for the benefit of both the rental owner and the tenant.

For Rental Property Owners: REZI partners with property owners to master lease their vacant apartments at higher net effective rents — reducing vacancy and credit loss while simultaneously simplifying the leasing process for 1, 10, or even 200 units at time.

For Tenants: REZI offers a fast, easy and free leasing experience that enables renters to find their next apartment – all right from their phone. They've eliminated fees, digitized the entire leasing process with product features such as contactless tours and digital signing, and developed a fully-automated approval process — making it possible to lease an apartment in as little as 5 minutes.

ABOUT REZI

Founded in 2017, REZI leverages state-of-the-art leasing and financial technology to improve and optimize the renting experience for tenants and increase effective rental prices for property owners. REZI is a privately held company based in New York City.

