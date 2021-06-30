REZI Launches in Miami Market

NEW YORK, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- REZI , the pioneer of the iRenter industry, has kicked off their US expansion with the launch into the Miami market, it was announced today by Sean Mitchell, co-founder and CEO of REZI.

Operating successfully in New York since 2018, REZI is now bringing its game-changing leasing product to Miami - a proprietary AI-powered service that enables landlords to lease their residential properties directly to REZI at higher-than-average net effective rent prices.

By leasing an apartment to REZI versus leasing directly to traditional tenants, rental property owners can dramatically reduce vacancy and credit costs while simultaneously simplifying the leasing process for 1, 10, or even 200 units at tim. Likewise, by managing the entire process from listing to lease-signing, REZI empowers property owners to eliminate leasing costs, vacancy downtime and credit costs, while increasing net operating income across their entire real estate portfolio.

"Miami's rental market is booming and we are excited to partner with local rental property owners to deliver a world-class leasing experience for tenants, while driving strong financial results for our owner partners." said Mitchell. "REZI is committed to investing $75 million in master leases before the end of the year and this Miami launch is a key step towards that goal."

For renters and prospective tenants, REZI's arrival represents an entirely new way to rent apartments. From contactless tours to instant application decisions and digital leases, REZI's online platform turns what is typically a 2-4 week leasing process into a seamless 5 minute online experience. With REZI, renters are able to:





Schedule tours online 24/7 for a time that fits their schedule.

Self-tour units they're interested in a completely contactless manner.

Apply and get qualified for apartments in as little as 5 minutes.

Sign their lease and pay their rent + security deposit entirely online.

For Rental Property Owners: REZI partners with property owners to master lease their vacant apartments at higher net effective rents — reducing vacancy and credit loss while simultaneously simplifying the leasing process for 1, 10, or even 200 units at time.

For Tenants: REZI offers a fast, easy and free leasing experience that enables renters to find their next apartment – all right from their phone. They've eliminated fees, digitized the entire leasing process with product features such as contactless tours and digital signing, and developed a fully-automated approval process — making it possible to lease an apartment in as little as 5 minutes.

About REZI

Launched in 2018, REZI's is a real estate technology company whose proprietary AI technology drives better leasing outcomes for both tenants and rental property owners.

