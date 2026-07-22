Rezilient Health Promotes Ben Wilson to Chief Financial Officer

Finance leader promoted as Rezilient accelerates its vision to build the nation's leading hybrid care platform

ST. LOUIS, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rezilient Health, a tech-enabled advanced primary and specialty care company, today announced the promotion of Ben Wilson to Chief Financial Officer. Wilson, who joined Rezilient in 2023 and served as Senior Vice President of Finance, Treasurer and Chief of Staff, will lead the company's financial strategy as it continues to scale its hybrid CloudClinic model nationwide.

Ben Wilson, Chief Financial Officer at Rezilient Health

Rezilient delivers employer-sponsored primary and specialty care through its hybrid care model, pairing an in-person medic with a remote physician and connected diagnostic technology to provide same-day access to comprehensive care without traditional barriers including copays, deductibles, or long wait times.

Since joining Rezilient, Wilson has helped build the company's financial foundation while leading finance, legal, risk and compliance, and people operations. He has played a key role in strengthening Rezilient's operating discipline, supporting its growth and helping position the company for its next stage of expansion.

Prior to joining Rezilient, Wilson held senior leadership roles at Babylon and Centene, where he led finance, actuarial and value-based care initiatives.

"Building a great company isn't just about recruiting exceptional people," said Danish Nagda, MD, Founder and CEO of Rezilient Health. "It's about helping exceptional people become even better. Ben's promotion to CFO is one of those moments that defines a culture. Through relentless execution, intellectual curiosity, and leadership, he's grown from a key finance leader into the executive our company needs for its next chapter. His journey is proof that at Rezilient, advancement is earned through performance, leadership and impact."

Jeff Gamble, Founder and Chief Operating Officer, said Wilson has become one of Rezilient's most trusted operational leaders.

"Danish and I have always believed that you build a great company by surrounding yourself with people who make you better, and Ben is exactly that kind of leader," Gamble said. "He's helped our leadership team make better decisions while staying grounded in what we value most. Watching him step into this role says everything about where Rezilient is headed."

Wilson said stepping into the CFO role gives him the opportunity to help guide Rezilient through its next phase of growth.

"I've spent my career waiting for a model that actually resets what's possible, and the chance to keep building with the team at Rezilient has me as excited today as the day I met Danish and Jeff," said Wilson. "Our CloudClinic model is where technology meets in-person care. As we scale, my focus is making sure the financial engine underneath it is as durable as the clinical one, so we can bring high-quality care to more patients, employers and communities."

About Rezilient Health

Rezilient Health is redefining how primary and specialty care are delivered through its hybrid CloudClinic™ model, combining connected diagnostic technology with in-person clinical support and remote physicians. By partnering with employers, Rezilient expands access to high-quality care while reducing barriers for patients and lowering the total cost of care. Patients can access primary care, specialty care, in-house lab services and secure messaging through a seamless, integrated experience. To learn more, visit rezilienthealth.com.

SOURCE Rezilient Health