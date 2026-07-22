Rezonate announces that kira™ Is Now a Qualified Solution on Leading Healthcare Platform

kira™ is an omnichannel AI assistant and orchestration that automates patient and staff engagement across chat, voice, SMS, WhatsApp, email, and Microsoft Teams

NEW YORK, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rezonate, a healthcare AI company known across Asia for more than a decade as KeyReply, delivering enterprise-grade patient and staff engagement solutions, today announced that kira™ by Rezonate is now a qualified solution on Mayo Clinic Platform. kira is an omnichannel AI assistant and orchestration platform that helps healthcare organizations automate high-volume service, scheduling, outreach, care navigation, and internal support workflows.

Designed for healthcare operations, kira engages patients and staff across chat, voice, SMS, WhatsApp, email, mobile apps, and Microsoft Teams, with clinical governance and safety guardrails built in. The platform supports essential use cases, including appointment booking and rescheduling, reminders, multilingual patient support, pre-procedure voice counseling, patient intake, post-discharge follow-up, proactive outreach, and safe escalation to human agents for clinical or sensitive queries.

kira helps healthcare organizations improve access, reduce repetitive administrative work, and deliver more responsive patient experiences across the care journey. kira has supported more than 83 million AI interactions, including more than 12 million annual healthcare interactions, across 60+ languages, with 94% client retention.

Rezonate's mission is to help healthcare providers adopt responsible AI-powered communication that enhances patient engagement, streamlines staff workflows, and improves operational efficiency. In practice, kira has helped organizations increase customer engagement from approximately 20% on traditional platforms to up to 90% through omnichannel AI-powered interactions.

"Rezonate is proud to contribute kira, bringing omnichannel AI engagement capabilities that help providers improve access, streamline administrative workflows, and support patients throughout their care journey," said Peiru Teo, CEO, Rezonate. "This work expands what healthcare organizations can achieve with AI, not as a standalone tool, but as an integrated solution that makes interactions more timely, personal, and effective."

As part of the development of kira, Rezonate joined Mayo Clinic Platform Solutions Studio, a program that supports digital health solutions developers with the infrastructure and ecosystem needed to bring digital solutions into real-world clinical and administrative workflows. The program evaluates each solution for intended use, proposed value, and clinical and algorithmic performance, providing transparency and credibility, and enabling the adoption of transformative health technologies.

"Mayo Clinic Platform is dedicated to advancing solutions that directly address the realities of healthcare delivery," says Steve Bethke, vice president of Solution Developer Market at Mayo Clinic Platform. "When a solution is on Mayo Clinic Platform and qualified, providers can trust it has been reviewed for adherence to responsible AI principles, all aimed at supporting care teams and improving patient outcomes."

About Rezonate

Rezonate is a healthcare AI company delivering kira™ - an omnichannel AI assistant and orchestration platform that automates patient and staff engagement across chat, voice, SMS, WhatsApp, email, and Microsoft Teams. Trusted by 100% of Singapore's public hospitals and MOH-accredited, kira handles high-volume service, scheduling, outreach, and care navigation workflows at scale, with clinical governance and safety guardrails built in.

Mayo Clinic does not endorse or warrant the third-party products or services made available through Mayo Clinic Platform, including their functionality, quality, or performance. Mayo Clinic expressly disclaims any express or implied warranties on such third-party products or services, including any implied warranties of merchantability, quality, accuracy, fitness for a particular purpose, or noninfringement. All use of these third-party products or services, including applicable rights or remedies, are governed by separate terms with the applicable third-party developers or providers.

SOURCE Rezonate