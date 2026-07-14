KeyReply Becomes Rezonate, Bringing Proven Engagement Intelligence to North America

Built in Singapore's public healthcare system, Rezonate enters the US with a platform designed to turn conversations into outcomes

NEW YORK, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KeyReply, the engagement intelligence company built in one of healthcare's most demanding environments, is now Rezonate. The new name marks the company's expansion into North America, beginning with US healthcare.

At the core of Rezonate is kira™, an omnichannel AI assistant and orchestration platform that helps organizations manage engagement across voice, chat, SMS, RCS, WhatsApp, email, web, mobile apps, and other channels. Rather than treating every interaction as an isolated transaction, Rezonate helps organizations understand context, engage through the right channel, complete the underlying workflow, and learn from the result. It works with the systems organizations already use rather than requiring replacement of core infrastructure.

Founded in Singapore, Rezonate began by helping patients navigate care through the channels they already use. Today, kira supports patient scheduling, care navigation, post-discharge follow-up, multilingual outreach, and other high-volume workflows across 100 percent of Singapore's public hospitals. To date, the platform has supported over 83 million interactions across 60 languages, including more than 12 million healthcare interactions a year.

"We chose the name because to resonate means to connect in a way that is felt, understood, and remembered, not just heard," said Peiru Teo, CEO of Rezonate. "We have spent years proving that engagement is not just answering a question or closing a case. It is understanding the person on the other side of the interaction, meeting them at the right moment, and helping them complete what they came to do."

US health systems face growing pressure on access, staffing, and patient experience. Much of the volume consuming clinical and administrative teams is routine: appointment scheduling, rescheduling, reminders, status checks, and basic navigation. Rezonate helps absorb that work while preserving the quality of the interaction. Its platform is designed to sound less like a scripted agent and more like a capable employee who understands the context, the intent behind the call or message, and what needs to happen next.

The company combines conversational AI with behavioral science and multi-persona agents designed for different audiences and situations. That approach helps organizations do more than resolve an inquiry. It helps guide people toward what they came to do, whether that is completing a booking, following care instructions, or getting the information needed to move forward.

"Most companies in this market are selling agents that solve a case," said Eric Pallay, Chief Growth Officer at Rezonate. "The opportunity is to create conversations that feel natural, earn trust, and help people follow through. Our customers respond to the platform because it does not feel like another automation layer. It feels like someone understands what they need and can actually help."

While healthcare is Rezonate's initial focus in the United States, the company's platform is also being applied to sports fan engagement and other high-volume environments where organizations need to reduce friction and help people get what they came for. "A patient trying to reschedule care and a fan looking for help on game day are different people in different situations," Pallay said. "But both expect an answer that feels relevant, immediate, and personal. We built Rezonate in healthcare because the stakes are high. That foundation gives us a strong place to grow from."

Learn more at getrezonate.com.

About Rezonate

Rezonate is a healthcare AI company delivering kira™ - an omnichannel AI assistant and orchestration platform that automates patient and staff engagement across chat, voice, SMS, WhatsApp, email, and Microsoft Teams. Trusted by 100% of Singapore's public hospitals and MOH-accredited, kira handles high-volume service, scheduling, outreach, and care navigation workflows at scale, with clinical governance and safety guardrails built in.

SOURCE Rezonate