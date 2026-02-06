RF-Based VRU Safety Platforms Positioned for Institutional-Scale Growth

Next-Generation RF Sensors Power the Future of Vulnerable Road User Protection

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Market News Updates News Commentary - The Vulnerable Road User (VRU) RF sensing platform market focuses on technology that helps vehicles and smart roads detect pedestrians, cyclists, and other people most at risk in traffic. These platforms use radio-frequency (RF) sensing, such as radar and mmWave, to "see" movement around vehicles in real time. Unlike cameras alone, RF sensing works well at night, in bad weather, and in crowded urban areas, making it a reliable safety solution as cities and vehicles become more automated. Active Companies to keep a close eye on include: VisionWave Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VWAV), Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV), Magna International Inc. (NYSE: MGA), ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON) and STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM).

From a market standpoint, demand is being driven by stricter vehicle safety rules, rising urban traffic, and growing concern over pedestrian and cyclist injuries. The global VRU detection market, which includes RF-based sensing platforms, is estimated at around $2 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow at a double-digit annual rate. By 2026, the market is projected to reach approximately $2.7–$3.0 billion, with continued strong growth through the early 2030s as advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) become standard in new vehicles.

Looking ahead, RF-based VRU sensing platforms are positioned as a long-term growth opportunity tied to automotive safety, smart cities, and intelligent transportation systems. As automakers, fleet operators, and city planners invest in safer roads and autonomous-ready infrastructure, RF sensing platforms are expected to gain wider adoption. For new investors, this market offers exposure to regulation-driven demand, recurring technology upgrades, and expanding global deployment, making it an attractive segment within the broader mobility and safety technology landscape.

VisionWave (NASDAQ: VWAV) Announces Successful Live Demonstration of SaverOne's (Nasdaq: SVRE) RF-Based VRU Platform - VisionWave Holdings Inc. ($VWAV) ("VisionWave" or the "Company") today announced a successful live demonstration of SaverOne's proprietary Vulnerable Road User (VRU) radio-frequency (RF) sensing platform, conducted in Italy before a leading global commercial vehicle manufacturer.

The demonstration provided a real-world illustration of the platform's ability to detect and alert drivers to human presence and movement in complex, dynamic, and visually challenged environments.

A Demonstration That Speaks for Itself:

https://youtu.be/haiv5zlXeeY?si=avcsit8JM1mEje6R

https://youtu.be/N4tmkFhxGU0?si=U7K-MeqMky-HZlrr

https://youtu.be/60bMQYA9hkQ?si=PWey_6oBP5sZdH-l

Conducted on a controlled, the demonstration placed the SaverOne VRU platform into a moving vehicle scenario designed to replicate real driving conditions showing its ability to detect pedestrians in different non line of sight scenarios including at night:

System Engagement: As the vehicle began moving, the VRU system activated seamlessly, continuously scanning the environment in real time.

Early Human Detection: Moments later, the system identified a nearby pedestrian, and will display visual indicator on the central screen of the vehicle accompanied by an audible alert, signaling awareness before any visible danger appeared.

Escalation to Imminent Risk: As the vehicle progressed, the alert will be escalated to a red warning indicator, flagging a potential collision risk as a pedestrian is crossing into the vehicle's projected path.

Challenging Conditions: The test unfolded the ability to detect 2 pedestrians hidden by 2 different cars and also at a total darkness conditions, — a setting intentionally chosen to stress the system under real-world complexity.

The sequence illustrated how RF-based sensing can provide earlier, actionable awareness, offering drivers critical reaction time in scenarios where conventional camera, radar, or LiDAR systems may be constrained by line-of-sight limitations or adverse conditions.

Seeing Beyond What Cameras Can See - As previously disclosed, VisionWave and SaverOne have entered into a strategic exchange agreement under which VisionWave may, upon achievement of specified milestones, regulatory approvals, and other closing conditions, acquire up to approximately 51% of SaverOne on a fully diluted basis.

Unlike traditional ADAS solutions that depend on direct visual input, SaverOne's VRU platform is designed to detect and localize vulnerable road users even when they are obscured, concealed, or outside direct line-of-sight — including in adverse weather, urban clutter, or visually degraded environments.

By analyzing RF interactions associated with mobile devices carried by pedestrians and other road users, the system enables earlier detection and trajectory assessment, potentially providing earlier detection and trajectory assessment in certain conditions.

From Road Safety to Broader Operational Awareness - While initially developed to enhance automotive safety and urban mobility, VisionWave is evaluating whether the underlying RF detection architecture may have relevance far beyond the road.

The Company is evaluating applications across transportation, infrastructure, and security environments where visibility is limited or unreliable. In parallel, VisionWave is exploring potential applications in defense and security contexts, including deployment on unmanned aerial systems (UAS), unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs), and fixed installations, where RF-based sensing may assist in detecting and tracking human movement behind terrain, structures, or other obstacles (subject to further development, testing, and validation). Continued… Read this full release and additional news for VWAV by visiting: https://finance.yahoo.com/quote/VWAV/news/

Other recent developments in the tech industries of note include:

Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV), a global industrial technology company, recently announced that a leading commercial vehicle OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) has selected its Gen 6 Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) to equip its future trucks and buses in India.

This agreement marks Aptiv's first collaboration with an Indian commercial vehicle OEM on ADAS. It comes as the industry prepares for 2027 regulations requiring new trucks and buses to include safety features such as automatic emergency braking, lane departure and blind spot warnings and pedestrian and obstacle detection when starting from a stop.

Magna International Inc. (NYSE: MGA) recently announced an expansion of its strategic collaboration with NVIDIA to support OEM deployments on the NVIDIA DRIVE Hyperion platform. As part of this collaboration, Magna will offer OEMs a comprehensive portfolio of system integration, validation, and vehicle launch services for NVIDIA DRIVE AV stack running on DRIVE AGX Thor accelerated compute. Magna will offer platform launch and execution services for L2++, L3, and L4 autonomy systems, supporting seamless deployment across various levels of autonomy.

This initiative reinforces Magna's position as a trusted leader in the automotive industry, combining NVIDIA's AI compute capabilities with Magna's proven expertise in system engineering, integration, and validation. NVIDIA full-stack DRIVE AV software enables standard features such as emergency braking, lane keeping, and parking assistance. It also incorporates advanced software for autonomous urban navigation, enabling safe passage through complex intersections and interactions with pedestrians and bicyclists.

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON) (onsemi) recently announced it has signed a collaboration agreement with GlobalFoundries (GFS) (GF) to develop and manufacture advanced gallium nitride (GaN) power products using GF's state-of-the-art 200mm eMode GaN-on-silicon process, starting with 650V. This collaboration accelerates onsemi's roadmap for high-performance GaN devices and integrated power stages, expanding its portfolio with high-voltage products to meet the growing power demands of AI data centers, electric vehicles, renewable energy, industrial systems, and aerospace, defense and security.

"This collaboration brings together onsemi's system and product expertise with GlobalFoundries' advanced GaN process to deliver new 650V power devices for high-growth markets. Paired with our silicon drivers and controllers, these GaN products will enable customers to innovate and build smaller, more efficient power systems for AI data centers, EVs, space applications, and beyond. We are on track to begin providing samples to customers in the first half of 2026, and scale rapidly to volume production." – Dinesh Ramanathan, Senior Vice President of Corporate Strategy, onsemi.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, completed the acquisition of NXP Semiconductors' (NXPI) MEMS sensors business. Announced in July 2025 and now fully approved by regulators, this transaction, focused on automotive safety and non-safety products and sensors for industrial applications, expands ST's global sensors capabilities.

Based on our initial assessment, we expect the acquired business to contribute in the mid-forties million dollars range to ST's revenues in the first quarter of 2026.

DISCLAIMER: MarketNewsUpdates.com (MNU) is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. MNU is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. MNU and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. MNU'S market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release. MNU is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. This press release was distributed on behalf of VisionWave Holdings, Inc. For current services performed MNU was compensated forty nine hundred dollars for news coverage of the current press releases issued by VisionWave Holdings, Inc. by the Company. MNU HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and MNU undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Contact Information:

Media Contact email: [email protected] - +1(561)486-1799

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2852558/5775311/Market_News_Updates_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Market News Updates