RF Components Global Market Report 2022

The global RF components market is expected to grow from $22.07 billion in 2021 to $25.96 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.6%. The RF components market is expected to grow to $45.98 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 15.4%.

Major players in the RF components market are Broadcom Limited, STMicroelectronics N.V., NXP Semiconductors N.V., Texas Instruments Inc., Renesas Electronics Corporation, Fujitsu Ltd., Murata Manufacturing, Freescale Semiconductor Inc., Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., RF Axis., Skyworks Solutions, ROHM Co. Ltd, RF Micro Devices Inc, Analog Devices, Mitsubishi Electric Corp, and Toshiba Corporation.

The radio frequency (RF) components market consists of the sale of radio frequency components by entities (organizations, partnerships, and sole proprietors) that are used to transmit or receive radio signals between two devices through several market components. These are the basic components needed by any communications system to function properly. The oscillation rate of an alternating electric current or voltage, or an electric, magnetic, or electromagnetic field in the frequency band of roughly 20 kHz to around 300 GHz, is referred to as radio frequency (RF).



The main types of RF components are power amplifiers, antennae, switches, multiplexers, filters, modulators, demodulators, transistors, diodes, and other components. The power amplifier RF components refer to an amplifier which is essentially a tuned amplifier that allows a broadcast or transmitted signal to influence an output signal.

It is used as the final block in an amplifier chain and is meant to drive loads directly. The various materials include indium phosphide, nitride, silicon, and gallium arsenide. The numerous applications include consumer electronics, automotive, military, wireless communication, and other applications which are used by end-users including commercial, and residential.



North America was the largest region in the RF components market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the RF components market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Increasing penetration of robots is significantly driving the growth of the RF components market. The penetration of robots helps in rapid industrial automation. Robots leverage wireless communication for easy and rapid information transmission. For wireless communication applications, various RF components such as RF transistors, amplifiers, diodes, and filters are integrated into industrial robots. This will create a huge demand for the RF components.

For instance, according to the International Federation of Robots' World Robotics 2021 report, a Germany-based non-profit organization, 3 million industrial robots were operating in companies around the world in 2021, a 10% increase over the previous year. Similarly, global robot installations are expected to rebound substantially, increasing by 13% to 435,000 units in 2021. Hence, the increasing penetration of robots is expected to propel the growth of the RF components market over the coming years.



Developing advanced technologies is a key trend gaining popularity in the RF components market. Major companies operating in the RF components sector are focused on developing technologically advanced products to reinforce their position.

For instance, in October 2021, Qualcomm Technologies, a US-based semiconductor company, launched the Qualcomm ultraBAW RF filter technology for bands up to 7 GHz, adding to the company's modem-to-antenna solution, which is powering high-performance 5G and connectivity systems across wireless product sectors. The new Qualcomm ultraBAW RF filter technology will allow 5G and Wi-Fi solutions to access spectrum up to 7 GHz, resulting in outstanding performance at higher frequencies.



The countries covered in the RF components market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

