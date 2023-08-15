RF Gallium Nitride Industry Assessment 2023-2028: Global Value Chain Analysis, Technologies, ASPs, Case Studies, Trade, Patents, Tariffs, Key Players, and More

DUBLIN, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "RF Gallium Nitride Market by Device, Wafer Size, End-user, and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global RF gallium nitride (GaN) market was valued at USD 1.3 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 2.8 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 12.9% during the forecast period. Several factors are driving this growth, including the advantages of GaN over traditional silicon (SI), increased demand from consumers, enterprises, and the automotive sector for power electronics devices, continuous technological advancements in the GaN ecosystem, suitability of GaN for RF applications, and growing adoption of GaN RF semiconductor devices in military, defense, and aerospace applications. However, competition from alternatives like Silicon Carbide (SiC) for high-voltage semiconductor applications is limiting the growth of the RF GaN market.

Integrated RF Device Segment

The Integrated RF device segment is expected to exhibit a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Integrated RF devices based on GaN have revolutionized RF and microwave electronics, providing benefits like improved power density, efficiency, and linearity. They are used across industries such as wireless communications, radar systems, satellite communications, and defense. These integrated devices are smaller and lighter as they combine gate drivers, protection circuitry, and auxiliary functions, reducing the need for separate components. The demand for RF GaN integrated devices is projected to rise significantly due to these advantages.

200 and Above Wafer Size Segment

The 200 and above wafer size segment is anticipated to experience higher growth during the forecast period. Larger wafer sizes, such as 200 mm and above, offer faster and more efficient processing compared to smaller sizes. This results in higher yields and cost savings. Moreover, larger wafers can accommodate bigger devices with higher current ratings, making them ideal for the production of high-power RF GaN devices. This trend is expected to drive growth in this segment.

Satellite Communication Segment

The satellite communication segment is likely to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period. RF GaN technology is scalable and adaptable to future satellite communication systems. It supports emerging standards such as higher-frequency bands for increased data rates and system capacities. The versatility of RF GaN devices allows for easy adaptation to new communication protocols and technologies, ensuring long-term compatibility and future-proofing of satellite networks.

North America Region

North America is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Government initiatives in the region are promoting the growth of the RF GaN market. For example, funding by US Senator Patrick Leahy and GlobalFoundries aims to advance the development and production of next-generation GaN. Such initiatives are increasing the demand for RF GaN devices in North America.

Research Coverage

The report segments the RF GaN market by device type, wafer size, end-use, and region. It analyzes the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the market. The report covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW regions. It includes a supply chain analysis, competitive analysis of key players, and their profiles, recent developments, and market strategies. Key players in the RF GaN market include Sumitomo Electric Device Innovations, Qorvo, WOLFSPEED, NXP Semiconductors, and MACOM.

Conclusion

The global RF GaN market is poised for substantial growth due to advantages over traditional SI, increased demand from various sectors, technological advancements, and the suitability of GaN for RF applications. The integrated RF device segment, larger wafer sizes, and satellite communication applications are expected to drive this growth. Government initiatives and funding in regions like North America further contribute to market expansion. The RF GaN market presents significant opportunities for key players to innovate and capture the growing demand for advanced RF semiconductor devices.

