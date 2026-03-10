RF-SMART Announces Multi-Carrier Parcel Shipping Solution for Oracle Fusion Cloud SCM

Multi-carrier shipping software eliminates manual carrier management and disconnected systems for Oracle Cloud warehouse operations.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RF-SMART, a leading warehouse management solutions provider and long-standing Oracle Cloud SCM partner, announced today its latest investment in the Oracle Cloud SCM ecosystem: RF-SMART Shipping. With RF-SMART's purpose-built shipping for Oracle Cloud SCM, it brings proven, multi-carrier shipping capabilities directly into the Oracle Cloud space. Validated by more than 450 existing shipping customers, this solution enables Oracle Cloud customers to streamline fulfillment and confidently scale their shipping operations.

"There's tremendous demand in the Oracle Cloud market for a modern shipping solution that eliminates manual processes and integrates seamlessly with warehouse operations," said Kevin Gaul, AVP of Products – Shipping & Transportation at RF-SMART. "We're excited to bring this capability to Oracle Cloud customers who are ready to unlock real operational scalability. This represents a significant investment in our Oracle Cloud ecosystem and opens up new possibilities for our customers' growth."

Manual Shipping Processes Create Fulfillment Bottlenecks

Oracle Cloud SCM customers managing complex warehouse operations often face shipping challenges that create fulfillment bottlenecks including:

Manual carrier rate comparison across disconnected systems





Rigid shipping configurations, causing inefficiencies and potentially requiring IT intervention for corrections





Limited visibility into shipping performance and costs

RF-SMART Shipping is purpose-built to eliminate these challenges and deliver true end-to-end supply chain management capabilities to the Oracle Cloud SCM space.

This solution is the first phase in a multi-year investment in RF-SMART's expanded support for Oracle Cloud material handling, with a focus on optimizing outbound warehouse processes.

Proven Customer Results Drive Oracle Cloud Shipping Expansion by RF-SMART

Built to close the gap between automated material management and final-mile delivery, RF-SMART Shipping provides a fully automated, barcode-driven shipping solution that accelerates throughput, reduces errors, and maximizes efficiency.

These capabilities are already delivering measurable results for businesses across diverse industries. For companies with high-volume fulfillment operations, the impact has been immediate. "Manual shipping processes were the last major gap in our warehouse automation," said Gary McGrath, Vice President of Operations at Green Rabbit Holdings. "We are now able to ship orders in less than half the time of our previous solution, with less data entry issues because of the ability to scan."

For other organizations, RF-SMART Shipping has evolved into a strategic differentiator that unlocks growth. SSF Imported Auto Parts, a major importer of OE-quality European auto parts, now leverages RF-SMART Shipping to enhance their competitive position with next-morning shipping.

Their team shared: "By modernizing our systems, we not only reduced costs and risks but also unlocked new opportunities for warehouse expansion and sales channel growth. Our teams now have data accuracy and real-time insights we need to make smarter, faster decisions."

Reinforcing Oracle Cloud Ecosystem Leadership

RF-SMART Shipping is engineered specifically for Oracle Cloud SCM, delivering deep, Oracle-native connectivity and real-time data synchronization for optimal performance.

"We engineered RF-SMART Shipping to deliver proven, enterprise-grade shipping capabilities," said Gaul. "Hundreds of our shipping customers have validated RF-SMART Shipping as easy-to-use and highly configurable. We're incredibly excited about the future additions we're building, which will position RF-SMART as the leading end-to-end material handling solution for Oracle Cloud SCM."

About RF-SMART

RF-SMART is a global leader in mobile warehouse management solutions and an Oracle Cloud SCM partner, serving Oracle Fusion Cloud SCM, Oracle NetSuite, and other leading ERP platforms from offices in Jacksonville, FL; Denver, CO; United Kingdom; and Australia. The company serves 3,500+ customers across 40 countries, ranging from growing businesses to enterprise operations across wholesale distribution, manufacturing, healthcare, retail, and logistics. Specific to Oracle Cloud, RF SMART is trusted by 200+ Oracle Cloud SCM customers in 1,000+ physical locations.

RF-SMART's purpose-built Oracle Cloud solutions include advanced inventory management functionality, automation orchestration for material handling systems (AMR, ASRS, VLM), and a multi-carrier shipping software integration.

RF-SMART maintains partnerships with leading hardware manufacturers as a top-tier Zebra Partner and premier Honeywell Partner, delivering 99%+ customer satisfaction across warehouse automation software and scanning hardware.

For more information, visit https://www.rfsmart.com/oracle-scm-cloud/solutions/shipping.

See the full, original press release at: https://www.rfsmart.com/blog/rf-smart-announces-multi-carrier-shipping-solution-for-oracle-fusion-cloud-scm

Contact

Gail Kroeplin

Content Marketing Manager

904-493-6852

[email protected]

SOURCE RF-SMART