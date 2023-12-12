RFOptic Has Received a Significant Purchase Order from a Major European Telco for its RFoF 4GHz Bidirectional Subsystems

News provided by

RFOptic

12 Dec, 2023, 09:00 ET

The sub-systems for 5G testing will include RFOptic's unique remote management and monitoring capabilities

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RFOptic, a leading provider of RF over Fiber (RFoF) and Optical Delay Line (ODL) solutions for 5G industries used by aerospace & satellite companies and research labs, announced today that it has received an order from a multinational telecommunications company, headquartered in the EU,  for its RFoF 4GHz Bidirectional sub-systems.

The telco was looking for an RFoF solution for 5G inter-operability testing. It tested the base station equipment of several providers in its European labs with existing RF switches and coax infrastructure that imposed significant limitations for 5G testing. In order to overcome these limitations, the telco procured an optical switch and searched for a suitable RF over Fiber equipment. During its search, the telco tested one of RFOptic's bidirectional systems for a few weeks, performing a wide range of tests to validate the required performance. After the successful completion of the test phase, the telco decided to select RFOptic to provide its HD 4GHz system, which can accommodate up to 20 bidirectional links in 5 modular drawers. This system was selected due to its outstanding performance, compactness, and innovative management and monitoring system, which supports lab integration and offers reduced OPEX and integration time.

"We are proud to have been chosen by the telco after successfully evaluating our demo system", stated Dr. Avner Sharon, CEO & CTO at RFOptic. "This order follows new and repeated orders that we received from other global Fortune 500 companies in 2021 and 2022. We expect that the demand for RFOptic's optical RF solutions will also increase as more 5G networks will also use Open RAN (O-RAN) equipment."

The RFOptic bidirectional systems will be used to interface different types of equipment in different labs via an optical switch. It will also serve as a technology demonstrator system for the telco's other departments.

This order highlights the growing demand for RFoF solutions for 5G testing sub-systems where RF routing solutions are not practical due to distance and frequency. RFOptic expects to receive further new and repeated orders for its RFoF systems during 2024 based on the successful deployments of RFOptic's sub-systems for 5G testing during 2021, 2022, and 2023.

To learn more, read or download our white paper here

About RFOptic

RFOptic is a leading provider of RF over Fiber (RFoF) and Optical Delay Line (ODL) solutions in 5G industries and by aerospace & satellite companies and research labs. RFOptic offers various RFoF off-the-shelf products and custom solutions, optimized for a wide range of applications at affordable prices and with a quick turnaround. RFOptic mission is to help its customers turn innovation into real business by providing the highest quality, off-the-shelf, cutting-edge RFoF and innovative customized solutions.

For more information about RFOptic, please visit www.rfoptic.com.

Media contact:
Ms. Debra De-Jong      
E-mail: debra@rfoptic.com

www.rfoptic.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1866486/RFOptic_Logo.jpg

SOURCE RFOptic

Also from this source

RFOptic hat einen bedeutenden Auftrag von einem wichtigen europäischen Telekommunikationsunternehmen für seine bidirektionalen 4GHz-RFoF-Teilsysteme erhalten

RFOptic hat einen bedeutenden Auftrag von einem wichtigen europäischen Telekommunikationsunternehmen für seine bidirektionalen 4GHz-RFoF-Teilsysteme erhalten

RFOptic, ein führendes Unternehmen für Lösungen mit RF over Fiber (RFoF) und Optical Delay Line (ODL) für die 5G-Industrien, die von Unternehmen in...
RFOptic Has Received a Significant Purchase Order from a Major European Telco for its RFoF 4GHz Bidirectional Subsystems

RFOptic Has Received a Significant Purchase Order from a Major European Telco for its RFoF 4GHz Bidirectional Subsystems

RFOptic, a leading provider of RF over Fiber (RFoF) and Optical Delay Line (ODL) solutions for 5G industries used by aerospace & satellite companies...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Networks

Image1

Networks

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.