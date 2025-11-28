RG Barry Brands and Green Market Services Announce Intent to Pursue Asset Acquisition

Clarks® and Timberland® Slippers to Be Previewed at RGB's Bryant Park Showroom During FFANY

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RG Barry Brands (RGB), a leading footwear and accessories company, and Green Market Services Co. Inc. (GMS) today announced that they have reached an agreement in principle under which RGB would acquire substantially all of GMS' assets. The proposed transaction includes GMS' licensed slipper businesses for Clarks®, Timberland®, and their existing private label business, as well as the GMS team that supports those brands.

Clarks and Timberland each bring powerful yet distinct strengths to the RGB portfolio. Clarks delivers iconic brand equity and heritage comfort credibility that aligns with today's wellness-driven demand for structured underfoot support and indoor/outdoor versatility. Timberland brings equally strong brand recognition with an outdoor-focused consumer base that fits the growing indoor/outdoor living trend, where durability, comfort, and style converge. Together, these brands position RGB to meet high-growth lifestyle needs with authentic, category-leading relevance.

The Clarks and Timberland slipper collections will be showcased as a part of RGB's brand portfolio at the new RG Barry Brands Showroom in New York City, overlooking Bryant Park at 8 West 40th Street. The collections will be showcased alongside Dearfoams, Baggallini and Columbus Product Group during FFANY, beginning December 2.

"This proposed transaction marks a strategic step forward for RG Barry Brands," said Bob Mullaney, President and Chief Executive Officer of RG Barry Brands. "Clarks and Timberland are heritage brands with deeply loyal followings, much like Dearfoams, and we see meaningful opportunity to expand our presence in the premium slipper category. The RGB Platform is built to integrate and scale brands with disciplined stewardship, comfort innovation, and broader market reach. Grounded in the RGB Way – consumer-focused, data-driven, digital-centric, and earth-first – we're uniquely positioned to lead Clarks and Timberland into the next chapter of their slipper journey, serving today's consumer and strengthening long-term brand value."

Lee Smith, President of Columbus Product Group and a 20-year veteran of RG Barry Brands, will oversee both brands and lead the GMS integration. Smith shared, "With RGB's proven expertise in comfort, product development, and digital commerce, assuming the transaction is completed, we're well equipped to elevate both Clarks and Timberland – particularly from an e-commerce standpoint. As global licenses, they also offer a powerful opportunity to strengthen overall brand awareness and drive meaningful growth across the RGB portfolio."

Tom Connelly, Chief Executive Officer of Green Market Services, shared, "I'm incredibly proud of what our team has built at Green Market over the years. RG Barry is the right home for these brands – one that brings deep category expertise and a clear vision for their future."

What Retail Partners Can Expect

Immediate Market Week Presence: Clarks and Timberland slipper collections will be showcased in RG Barry's Bryant Park showroom for FFANY Market Week appointments beginning December 2, 2025.

Clarks and Timberland slipper collections will be showcased in RG Barry's Bryant Park showroom for FFANY Market Week appointments beginning December 2, 2025. Seamless Brand Continuity: The GMS team supporting these brands will transition to RG Barry, ensuring uninterrupted service, consistent communication, and smooth integration for all key retail partners.

The GMS team supporting these brands will transition to RG Barry, ensuring uninterrupted service, consistent communication, and smooth integration for all key retail partners. Enhanced E-Commerce Performance: RGB will leverage its proven digital commerce capabilities –spanning optimized content, performance marketing, and marketplace excellence – to strengthen online visibility, conversion, and global reach for both brands.

RGB will leverage its proven digital commerce capabilities –spanning optimized content, performance marketing, and marketplace excellence – to strengthen online visibility, conversion, and global reach for both brands. Focused Long-Term Growth: RG Barry intends to invest in the continued development of these programs with an emphasis on premium comfort, elevated design, innovation, and responsible, earth-first product development.

Any potential transaction remains subject to customary closing conditions, consents, approvals and definitive agreements.

About RG Barry Brands

RG Barry Brands (RGB) is a consumer-driven, multi-channel, digitally led brand management platform developed to accelerate growth and innovation for lifestyle consumer brands. Founded in 1947 by Florence Melton, RGB introduced a range of comfortable lifestyle products under the Dearfoams brand. Today, Dearfoams is the leading slipper brand in the United States, expanding its product line to include comfortable footwear and various lifestyle products. Building on this success, RGB diversified its portfolio with the acquisition of Baggallini in 2011 and is broadening its focus to create a platform of brands that offer Earth-first, solution-oriented products. Today, RGB Brands include Dearfoams, Baggallini, Clarks, Timberland, Columbus Product Group, and Planet A. For more information, visit www.rgbarry.com.

About Green Market Services Company, Inc.

For more than 50 years, privately owned Green Market Services has built a heritage of expertise and professionalism. Industry partners know they can count on us to understand their brand and protect its integrity. They source globally, working with selected factories to manage quality assurance and compliance testing to create lines that reflect the image and values of our partners. For more information, visit www.greenmarketservices.com.

Media Contact

Johnna Muscente

[email protected]

SOURCE RG Barry Brands