RG Barry Brands Names Justine Suh President of Dearfoams

Seasoned footwear and lifestyle executive brings deep expertise to the iconic comfort brand

PICKERINGTON, Ohio, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RG Barry Brands (RGB), a leading multi-brand management platform, today announced the appointment of Justine Suh as President of Dearfoams. Suh will report directly into Robert Mullaney, RGB's Chief Executive Officer.

In this pivotal leadership role, Suh will be responsible for shaping and driving the strategic direction of the Dearfoams brand, overseeing product merchandising, design, strategy and planning, sales, and marketing. Additionally, she will manage the brand's licensing operations.

Suh brings a distinguished track record of success in the branded lifestyle and footwear industry, having held leadership positions at some of the most renowned global brands. Most recently, she served as General Manager at Carter's North America Retail, where she managed a multi-billion-dollar business. Previously, as Chief Merchandising Officer at Cole Haan, she spearheaded the brand's growth through category diversification and market expansion. Suh also held the role of Vice President, Global General Merchandise Manager of Omni Channel at Deckers Brands. Her extensive experience includes key positions at Tory Burch, Coach, Prada, and Ralph Lauren, where she drove innovation and elevated brand prestige.

"Justine is uniquely qualified to lead Dearfoams into its next chapter," said Mullaney. "Her expertise in scaling globally recognized brands, coupled with her focus on the consumer and product innovation, will be instrumental as we elevate and grow the Dearfoams brand and explore new opportunities in the marketplace."

Founded in 1947 by Florence Melton, Dearfoams revolutionized footwear by introducing foam to footwear, setting a new standard for comfort. Dearfoams has grown into the #1 slipper brand in the United States and has expanded its product line to include not only slippers but also a variety of lifestyle and footwear collections.

In recent years Dearfoams' journey has included the launch of novelty family slippers in 2018, the introduction of Fireside—a premium line of shearling slippers and boots—in 2019, and the debut of versatile indoor-outdoor footwear in 2021. The brand has also gained recognition through licensing with socks, cold-weather goods, a pet product line, home décor, and family sleepwear which has further broadened Dearfoams' diverse, lifestyle-focused offerings, emphasizing sustainability and quality.

"I am truly honored to join RGB and lead Dearfoams at such a pivotal moment for the brand," said Suh. "With its rich legacy of comfort innovation and creating memorable experiences, Dearfoams is exceptionally positioned for continued growth. I'm excited to collaborate with this talented team to build on that foundation, drive expansion, and elevate our presence within the evolving landscape of lifestyle brands. Together, we will continue to deliver exceptional products that not only delight our customers but also redefine the possibilities within the Dearfoams lifestyle."

Suh's appointment underscores RGB's dedication to innovation and strategic growth as the company strengthens Dearfoams' position as a leader in the comfort lifestyle category. She will be pivotal in advancing Dearfoams' efforts to elevate its product offerings, drive revenue through product innovation, and expand into premium footwear categories.

About RG Barry Brands

RG Barry Brands (RGB) is a consumer-driven, data-informed, multi-channel, digitally led brand management platform developed to accelerate growth and innovation for lifestyle consumer brands. Founded in 1947 by Florence Melton, RGB introduced a range of comfortable lifestyle products under the Dearfoams brand, capturing the essence of comfort with their slippers. Today, Dearfoams has evolved into the leading slipper brand in the United States, expanding its product line to include comfortable footwear and various lifestyle products. Building on this success, RGB diversified its portfolio with the acquisition of Baggallini in 2011, broadening its focus to create a platform of brands that offer Earth-first, solution-oriented products. Today, RGB Brands include Dearfoams, Baggallini, Columbus Product Group, and Planet A. For more information, visit www.rgbarry.com.

Media Contact

Melissa Nicholls

[email protected]

SOURCE RG Barry Brands