RGC Deadline Alert: Levi & Korsinsky Reminds Regencell Bioscience Holdings (RGC) Investors of Securities Class Action Deadline on June 23, 2026

Important Notice Regarding Alleged Market Manipulation Vulnerability and Concealed DOJ Investigation Risk at Regencell Bioscience

NEW YORK, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: RGC) that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between October 28, 2024 and October 31, 2025. Find out if you qualify to recover losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

RGC shares fell $3.09 per share, or 18.56%, to close at $13.56 on November 3, 2025, after Regencell disclosed it received a subpoena from the U.S. Department of Justice investigating trading in its shares. Applications to serve as lead plaintiff must be filed by June 23, 2026.

The Alleged Market Manipulation Vulnerability

Regencell is an early-stage bioscience company with twelve employees, no approved products, no revenue, and R&D spending of roughly $1 million per year. Yet the Company's market value reached approximately $14 billion. As The Wall Street Journal observed, only 20 of the 261 companies in the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index carried a greater market capitalization. The lawsuit contends that this extraordinary valuation had no connection to Regencell's underlying business fundamentals.

How Alleged Manipulation Risk Affected Shareholders

The complaint alleges Regencell's share price surged from under $0.30 to a Class Period high of $78.00 per share on June 17, 2025, a 48,650% increase, without any corresponding business developments. According to the lawsuit, Defendants knew or recklessly disregarded that the Company was vulnerable to market manipulation, yet disclosed only generic risk factors attributing volatility to short-selling and third-party social media activity.

Key Market Manipulation Securities Fraud Allegations for Shareholders

The Company admitted its stock experienced "extreme price and volume fluctuations" that were "unrelated or disproportionate to the operating performance" of the business

Regencell's own filings acknowledged that developing a new medicine costs $4 billion to $10 billion on average, while the Company spent approximately $1 million annually on R&D

88.6% of outstanding shares were held by a single insider, Regencell's founder, creating a thinly traded float susceptible to manipulation

Defendants allegedly attributed volatility solely to short squeezes and third-party media rather than disclosing known manipulation risks

attributed volatility solely to short squeezes and third-party media rather than disclosing known manipulation risks The DOJ subpoena requested documents concerning trading activity as well as "corporate operational, financial and accounting matters"

Regencell acknowledged it "may be required to pay fines, penalties, damages or settlement costs" related to the investigation

The $14 Billion Valuation Question

The lawsuit contends that Defendants had both motive and opportunity to permit the manipulation to continue unchecked. A company with no revenue and minimal R&D transformed from a penny stock into one of the most valuable bioscience companies on NASDAQ. The action claims that when the DOJ investigation was finally disclosed on October 31, 2025, the market began repricing Regencell shares to reflect the true regulatory and legal risks that had been concealed.

"This case presents important questions about market manipulation disclosure obligations in the bioscience sector. When a company's valuation is disconnected from its fundamentals by a factor of thousands, shareholders deserve to know about the regulatory risks that disconnect creates," stated Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Submit your information to join this case or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP -- Over the past 20 years, Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. The firm has extensive expertise in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees. For seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report.

Frequently Asked Questions About the RGC Lawsuit

Q: What is the RGC class action lawsuit about? A: A securities class action has been filed against Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: RGC) alleging materially false and misleading statements between October 28, 2024 and October 31, 2025. Shares fell approximately 18.56% after the company disclosed a DOJ subpoena investigating trading in its shares, causing significant losses for shareholders.

Q: Who is eligible to join the RGC investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased RGC stock or securities between October 28, 2024 and October 31, 2025 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses, not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: How much did RGC stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 18.56%, a decline of $3.09 per share, after the company disclosed the DOJ investigation on October 31, 2025. Investors who purchased shares during the class period at artificially inflated prices may be entitled to compensation.

Q: What do RGC investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What if I already sold my RGC shares, can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP