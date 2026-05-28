RH-ISAC Announces 2026 Regional Workshop Series, Expanding Global Opportunities for Cybersecurity Collaboration

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Retail & Hospitality ISAC

May 28, 2026, 12:38 ET

Full schedule of in-person workshops brings retail and hospitality cybersecurity professionals together across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific

VIENNA, Va., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Retail & Hospitality Information Sharing and Analysis Center (RH-ISAC) today announced the 2026 schedule for its Regional Workshop series, a global program designed to bring cybersecurity practitioners together for in-person collaboration, threat intelligence sharing, and professional development.

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RH-ISAC Regional Workshops includes a more than a dozen events across the globe.
RH-ISAC Regional Workshops includes a more than a dozen events across the globe.

Hosted in key markets across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, the RH-ISAC Regional Workshops provide a forum for security leaders from retail, hospitality, and other consumer-facing industries to connect with peers and strengthen their defenses against evolving cyber threats. These one-day workshops feature interactive discussions, threat briefings, and the exchange of best practices, along with valuable networking opportunities.

"By bringing the community together in local markets around the world, we are empowering cybersecurity teams to share real-world insights, learn from one another, and collectively strengthen the resilience of consumer-facing industries," said Suzie Squier, president of RH-ISAC.

2026 Regional Workshop Schedule

  • Singapore – 3 June
  • Herndon, Virginia (Washington, D.C. area) – 11 June
  • Herzogenaurach, Germany – 7 July
  • Natick, Massachusetts (Boston area) – 29 July
  • Brampton, Canada (Toronto area) – 30 July
  • Bangalore, India – 5 August
  • Louisville, Kentucky – 13 August
  • Richfield, Minnesota (Minneapolis area) – 18 August
  • Parsippany, N.J. – 16 September
  • Paris, France – 25 September
  • Las Vegas, Nevada – 1 October
  • Vancouver, Canada – 14 October
  • Atlanta, Georgia – 3 November
  • Sydney, Australia – 11 November

An additional workshops is planned for London in November with details to be announced.

Workshops are open to eligible cybersecurity practitioners from retail, hospitality, and other consumer-facing companies, with most events available to non-members. View registration details here: https://rhisac.org/regional-workshops

About RH-ISAC

The Retail & Hospitality Information Sharing and Analysis Center (RH-ISAC) is the trusted community for sharing cybersecurity information and intelligence among retailers, restaurants, hotels, casinos, food retailers, consumer goods manufacturers, and other consumer-facing companies. RH-ISAC connects information security teams at the strategic, operational, and tactical levels to work together on issues and challenges, share timely and actionable threat intelligence, best practices, and benchmarks among each other – all with the goal of building better security for the retail and hospitality industries through collaboration.

Media Contact:
Annie Chambliss
703-848-9294
[email protected] 

SOURCE Retail & Hospitality ISAC

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