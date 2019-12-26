RH Set to Join S&P MidCap 400 and Foundation Building Materials to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Dec. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P SmallCap 600 constituent RH (NYSE: RH) will replace Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE: GWR) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Foundation Building Materials Inc. (NYSE: FBM) will replace RH in the S&P SmallCap 600 prior to the open of trading on Thursday, January 2. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE: BIP) is acquiring Genesee & Wyoming in a deal expected to be completed prior to the open of trading on Monday, December 30.

RH operates as a luxury retailer in the home furnishings marketplace. Headquartered in Corte Madera, CA, the company will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 GICS (Global Industry Classification Standard) Homefurnishing Retail Sub-Industry index.

Foundation Building Materials distributes wallboard, suspended ceiling systems and metal framing building products. Headquartered in Santa Ana, CA, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS Trading Companies & Distributors Sub-Industry index.

Following is a summary of the changes:

S&P MIDCAP 400 INDEX – January 2, 2020

COMPANY GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR GICS SUB-INDUSTRY ADDED RH Consumer Discretionary Homefurnishing Retail DELETED Genesee &

Wyoming Industrials Railroads

S&P SMALLCAP 600 INDEX – January 2, 2020

COMPANY GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR GICS SUB-INDUSTRY ADDED Foundation

Building

Materials Industrials Trading Companies &

Distributors DELETED RH Consumer Discretionary Homefurnishing Retail

