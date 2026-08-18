Rhapsody Brings AI-Powered Payer Interoperability Suite to Connection Hub on Epic Showroom, Accelerating Integration for Epic Payer Customers

Pre-configured for Epic payer workflows to accelerate integration, automation, and interoperability

BOSTON, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rhapsody, a global leader in infrastructure for agent-ready interoperability, announced the availability of its Rhapsody Payer Interoperability Suite in the Connection Hub on Epic Showroom. Purpose-built for organizations using Tapestry UM/CM, Claims, and the Epic Payer Platform, the Suite combines pre-configured payer interoperability workflows with Rhapsody Axon, the company's AI-powered integration agent.

Rhapsody already supports hundreds of Epic customer environments and a growing roster of health plans on the Epic Payer Platform.

The Rhapsody Payer Interoperability Suite supports key payer workflows including:

Clinical data exchange with Epic provider organizations

Prior authorization and utilization management workflows

Claims and coding gap integration for quality and risk programs

Data delivery to downstream operational and analytics systems

Digital member engagement, including ID card sharing through patient portals

Pre-configured templates and test data help accelerate onboarding and reduce the need for custom integration work.

Rhapsody Axon is embedded throughout the experience to help teams interpret specifications, clarify requirements, and streamline integration work. By reducing manual effort and simplifying complex interoperability workflows, Axon helps organizations move from implementation to operational value faster.

"The interoperability infrastructure supporting payer operations and regulatory objectives has to be future proof, especially as healthcare moves into an agentic era," said Sagnik Bhattacharya, CEO of Rhapsody. "Our goal is to help customers accelerate outcomes around payer-provider collaboration, clinical data exchange, electronic prior authorization, and achieving Epic Blue Ribbon status faster. Being listed in the [Connection Hub on] Epic Showroom is how we make those capabilities easier to find, evaluate, and put to work."

"Payers operate incredibly complex environments, and they should not have to become integration experts to get value out of Epic," added Bhattacharya. "We believe the combination of Rhapsody Payer Suite and Rhapsody Axon will be transformative for health plans by significantly reducing the complexity of building, managing, and maintaining payer interoperability infrastructure over time."

The Rhapsody Payer Interoperability Suite is available in the Connection Hub on Epic Showroom here.

Epic is a registered trademark of Epic Systems Corporation.

About Rhapsody

Rhapsody offers agent-ready infrastructure for interoperability with healthcare integration, identity, and clinical terminology solutions that serve more than 1,900 customers worldwide. Rhapsody helps care delivery teams, health tech builders, public health organizations, and payers accelerate digital health innovation through secure, scalable interoperability. Its API-centric, AI-enabled solutions are composable and flexible, deployable in private cloud, public cloud, or iPaaS environments. Rhapsody Axon, the integration agent embedded in Rhapsody and Corepoint, brings agentic guidance directly into integration workflows. Learn more at www.rhapsody.health.

SOURCE Rhapsody