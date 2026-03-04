Introducing Rhapsody Axon, the AI Agent Built for Healthcare Interoperability

Axon accelerates integration workflows helping teams move from requirements to go-live faster, with greater confidence

BOSTON, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rhapsody, a global leader in infrastructure for agent-ready interoperability, today announced the general availability of Rhapsody® Axon, the AI agent that radically transforms integration workflows, to help teams build, manage, and scale more efficiently in increasingly complex healthcare environments.

Embedded within Rhapsody and Corepoint integration platforms, Axon provides AI-powered guidance and takes agentic actions to automate steps across interoperability workflows including FHIR, HL7v2, X12, and API-based integrations, helping reduce delays, accelerate time to go-live, and streamline ongoing integration operations.

As healthcare organizations accelerate investment in AI, many are finding that their ability to operationalize new capabilities is constrained not by models, but by the complexity of the integration work required to support them. In a recent Rhapsody survey of over 200 healthcare executives, nearly one in four said their teams spend more than 20 hours per week troubleshooting integration issues, highlighting a persistent operational burden that slows digital health initiatives and limits progress beyond isolated pilots.

Axon reduces that friction by supporting day-to-day integration build and maintenance directly within existing interoperability workflows. Built on a multi-model architecture, Axon is trained on healthcare interoperability patterns to help teams interpret specifications, clarify requirements, and move integration tasks forward with appropriate review and oversight. Designed specifically for healthcare environments, Axon supports governance and standards alignment required for safe, reliable operation at scale.

"In healthcare, integration is often the bottleneck that slows adoption of new digital and agentic capabilities," said Sagnik Bhattacharya, CEO of Rhapsody. "We built Axon to reduce the time and effort it takes to connect systems and automate the work around data exchange. This isn't AI for its own sake—it's about embedding intelligence into the workflows healthcare teams rely on every day. I'm proud of our team and excited about what this unlocks for customers as we continue expanding its capabilities."

Over the past several months, Rhapsody has collaborated with over 50 early adopters to validate Axon across real-world healthcare interoperability workflows. Drawing on decades of interoperability expertise, the company continues to refine Axon to align with evolving healthcare standards, operational requirements, and integration best practices.

To learn more or to receive a demo of Rhapsody Axon, visit https://rhapsody.health/get-a-demo-of-axon/. Axon will also be showcased live at HIMSS 26 in Las Vegas at Booth 4832. Members of the media and attendees can request a briefing or schedule a demo during the event, held March 9-12, 2026.

About Rhapsody

Rhapsody provides infrastructure for agent-ready interoperability with healthcare integration, identity, and clinical terminology solutions that serve more than 1,900 customers worldwide. Rhapsody helps care providers, health tech builders, public health organizations, and payers accelerate digital health innovation through secure, scalable interoperability. Its AI-enabled solutions are composable and flexible, deployable in private cloud, public cloud, or as an iPaaS. Learn more at www.rhapsody.health .

