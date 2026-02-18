Interoperability Isn't AI-Ready Yet, Despite Heavy Investment, Rhapsody Finds

New survey of 200+ healthcare leaders, finds interoperability maturity continues to lag AI ambition

BOSTON, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rhapsody , a global leader in digital health enablement and interoperability, today released its State of Interoperability Report , revealing a persistent gap between healthcare's investment in interoperability and its ability to translate that progress into operational impact and AI readiness.

According to the research, 76% of healthcare leaders say interoperability is now a top strategic priority, yet execution remains uneven. Nearly one in four organizations spend more than 20 hours per week troubleshooting integration issues, highlighting how fragmented systems and resource constraints continue to limit progress.

The study, based on a survey of more than 200 hospital executives, IT leaders, and data decision-makers, found that staffing shortages and vendor dependency remain the most significant barriers to interoperability maturity. At the same time, momentum is building, with 61% of respondents planning to connect more external systems in the next year, and 44% prioritizing APIs and interfaces for FHIR, HL7v2, and cloud migration, signaling a growing focus on scalable infrastructure.

"Interoperability is no longer just an IT initiative. It's a leadership imperative to enable their organization to adapt to emerging AI trends," said Sagnik Bhattacharya, CEO of Rhapsody. "What our research makes clear is that AI progress isn't driven by who spends the most, but by who removes the most friction. Organizations that invest in trusted connectivity and offload burden are best positioned to scale AI safely across clinical and operational workflows."

Key findings from Rhapsody's survey include:

76% of healthcare leaders report interoperability a top strategic priority

58% cite staffing or vendor limitations as their biggest barrier

61% plan to connect more external systems in the next year

44% are prioritizing APIs and interfaces for FHIR, HL7v2 and cloud migration

23% spend over 20 hours per week troubleshooting integration issues

The report also introduces ' Rhapsody Digital Infrastructure Maturity Model ,' a four-stage framework designed to help healthcare organizations assess interoperability maturity and readiness to scale AI responsibly.

"Interoperability is more than a technical milestone; it's a maturity milestone," said Jitin Asnaani, Chief Product Officer at Rhapsody. "Becoming AI-ready requires trusted data, scalable infrastructure, and leadership alignment. This report gives organizations a clear way to understand where they are today and pragmatic steps to move forward with confidence."

The State of Interoperability Report is now available . Rhapsody will further explore the findings and their implications for AI readiness at the ViVE 2026 conference in Los Angeles, February 22–25, 2026, at booth #823 .

