RHC's 2026 Hospitality Forecast Highlights the New Rules of Influence

Japanese whisky gains momentum, visual social storytelling dominates, and word of mouth emerges as hospitality's most trusted channel.

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In December 2025, Rachel Harrison Communications (RHC), a Ragan PRDaily Agency of the Year and Inc. 5000–recognized hospitality PR firm, surveyed industry leaders on the state of hospitality in the year ahead. Respondents included hospitality tastemakers, James Beard Award–winning chefs, global hoteliers, tenured journalists, and other senior voices shaping the future of travel, food, and culture.

The quantitative research was based on a sample of 100 respondents, while the qualitative research included 143 participants. The findings underscored the growing power of peer validation: 58% of respondents cited friends or word of mouth as their primary influence, compared to 27% who look to magazines and just 10% to creators. At the same time, 66% identified visual social storytelling as the leading force shaping culinary culture.

"Entering our sixth year of business, we opted to publish a formal version of the internal industry audits we complete at the end of each year," says Rachel Harrison, founder of RHC. "This is the roadmap we'll use to support the world's most dynamic hospitality brands through storytelling in 2026. This is where our next year of work begins."

Spirits & Cocktails

According to 57% of respondents, Tequila was the most popular spirit of 2025; citing opportunity for premiumization, celebrity-brand saturation, and cocktail versatility. 76% of respondents said ready-to-drink options like canned seltzers will remain relevant in 2026. That said, only 27% of respondents would actually order one at a bar. 19% of respondents predict Japanese Whisky to increase in popularity in 2026, alongside increased use of Asian flavors such as Yuzu, Matcha, Pandan, Kalamansi, and tea-based infusions. Portuguese wine is primed for breakout, cited for its quality-to-price ratio.

Cocktail culture is shifting toward texture and technique. Textural drinks featuring foams, carbonation, yogurt, clarification, and fat-washing are gaining traction when used thoughtfully. With 32% of respondents likely to try a completely new, experimental creation from the cocktail menu, and 33% reaching for a modern twist on a classic; In 2026, we'll see a rise in classic drinks executed via modern forms, like martinis on tap. Indulgent, food-driven ingredients (cheese, caviar, pastries) and nostalgic flavors (popsicle, freezie, sour candy) remain relevant, though respondents cautioned against sugar-heavy profiles as non-alcoholic options expand.

Alcohol Consumption Trends

While 51% of respondents report no change in personal drinking habits, 69% say low- and no-ABV cocktails are defining the current drinking experience, with 88% expecting continued growth in 2026. Zebra striping—alternating alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks—is increasingly common, alongside the rise of low-ABV highballs and premium sparkling waters. When consumers do drink, 59% reach for experimental options such as fermented cocktails, and 42% predict growth in cannabis-infused cocktails, with adoption varying by region and regulation.

Respondents also cited category-wide challenges: mixed premiumization outlooks, increased price sensitivity, rising awareness of additives, and growing momentum behind home batching. Martinis, Negronis, and Manhattans are expected to drive this trend as bars normalize batching and home adoption accelerates.

Cuisine

Chefs Dominique Crenn, José Andrés, René Redzepi, and Kwame Onwuachi were cited as global culinary leaders. In 2026, respondents expect growth in hyper-specific global cuisines (Basque, Georgian, Mexico City–style dining) and historically rooted cooking. Creative ferment applications and gut-friendly flavors will expand, while 60% predict casual fine dining as the fastest-growing category, blending Michelin-level execution with informal formats.

Food-and-culture hybrid venues will dominate, including supper clubs, tasting menus, and high-low concepts. Chef-led pop-ups and tasting bars are rising (45%), alongside more theatrical culinary events, invitation-only dinners, and secret pop-ups. Affordability is returning to focus, with neighborhood restaurants regaining relevance and 36% predicting increased attention on elevated home cooking. Respondents also cited renewed interest in unprocessed foods, a potential Keto resurgence, expanding snacking culture, and functional ingredients such as adaptogens, magnesium, and L-theanine.

Wellness

Wellness investment continues to outpace alcohol, with intensified marketing and consumer focus on wellbeing. Fiber is expected to emerge as a key nutrient in response to GLP-1 medications, following protein's dominance in 2025. Nervous system regulation, biohacking, biomarker tracking, and AI-powered personalization are gaining momentum, alongside wellness-driven travel focused on sleep, longevity, and restoration.

Adults aged 40–60 are expected to see increased marketing from anti-aging clinics and platforms, particularly around hormones, peptides, and GLP-1s. Mental health remains the leading wellness conversation (80%), with stress management (53%) and community connection (46%) identified as priorities.

Travel

While 63% say travelers are discovering new destinations, safety and geopolitics continue to shape decision-making. Respondents predict growth in extreme luxury small-ship cruising, wellness and retreat travel (31%), adventure travel (26%), and culinary-focused travel (13%).

Boutique hotels are preferred by 51% of respondents, with intimacy and sense of place driving demand. Sustainability is not a deciding factor for 33% of travelers, though 57% say it is somewhat important.

Shorter, more frequent trips are expected to define 2026 travel patterns (43%), alongside "work from anywhere" travel (27%). Local immersion and in-room wellness amenities—including air purifiers, yoga mats, and sleep-supportive products—are increasingly influential.

