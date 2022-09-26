RHEEM® LAUNCHES PROFESSIONAL PRESTIGE® SMART ELECTRIC WATER HEATER WITH DEMAND RESPONSE

Demand Response Ready Smart Water Heater

Designed for Electric Grid Optimization

ATLANTA, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rheem, a leading global manufacturer of water heating and HVACR products has unveiled the enhanced Rheem® Professional Prestige® Smart Electric Water Heater with LeakGuard™ and Demand Response. Providing homeowners with advanced electric solutions designed to comply with new energy regulations, Rheem now offers seamless connection to the electric grid.

To meet new energy regulations in several states, Rheem's 40-, 50- and 55-gallon demand response ready electric water heaters include a built-in EcoPort (CTA-2045 port) to allow easy connection to utility programs. This high efficiency, smart water heater with up to .93 UEF, was enhanced to become the practical solution for homeowners to potentially save on energy costs while helping optimize energy demand and the electric grid.

"Customer satisfaction and hot water performance while ensuring all products meet or exceed local regulations for users are Rheem's primary goals," said Ray Troy, Product Manager at Rheem Manufacturing.

Features include optimized energy usage with built-in demand response capabilities, time-of-use scheduling, energy usage tracking and advanced EcoNet® Wi-Fi technology – advantages that benefit both homeowners and utility companies.

The demand response ready water heater line may lower energy bills by reducing usage during peak demand hours and through utility rebates and incentives. Scheduling capabilities, allow users to choose when the water is heated to avoid peak energy rates.

Additionally, consumers may view weekly, monthly and yearly energy usage reports from a smart phone, set "Vacation" or "Away" Mode and receive alerts and service reminders. The units share valuable and timely information via the EcoNet app, enabling homeowners to maximize their hot water experience.

Another major benefit of the Professional Prestige Smart Electric Water Heater with Demand Response includes LeakGuard, an integrated leak detection and prevention system with factory installed auto water shut-off valve, which limits leaks to no more than 20 ounces of water.

Rheem will also launch Professional Classic® Plus Smart Electric and Professional Classic® Electric water heaters with demand response as part of the line. Features vary by model with tank and part limited warranties ranging from 6-12 years.

For more information, please visit www.rheem.com/smartelectric.

About Rheem

Founded in 1925, Rheem is America's #1 water-heating brand with products available in more than 80 countries. Paloma Co., Ltd.® of Nagoya, Japan, acquired the iconic Rheem brand in 1988. Today the company's portfolio of premium brands include Rheem®, Intergas, Friedrich, Raypak®, Ruud®, Eemax®, Richmond®, Splendid®, Solahart® and EverHot™ as well as commercial refrigeration brands Russell®, Witt®, ColdZone® and Kramer®, which are part of the Heat Transfer Products Group (HTPG®) division.

