RHEEM® NAMED ENERGY STAR® PARTNER OF THE YEAR FOR FOURTH CONSECUTIVE YEAR

Rheem Honored for Sustained Excellence by Demonstrating Commitment to Energy Efficiency and Leadership in Sustainability

ATLANTA, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rheem®, a leading global manufacturer of HVAC and water heating products, earned the United States Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) 2024 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award. This marks the fourth consecutive year EPA recognized Rheem as a Partner of the Year.

"Winning this prestigious award for four consecutive years is not only a testament to our ongoing efforts but also a reaffirmation of our position as leaders in promoting environmental stewardship and energy conservation. It reflects the hard work, dedication and innovation of every member of our team," said Kevin Ruppelt, senior vice president and general manager, Rheem's US air conditioning division.

The highest level of EPA recognition a manufacturer can receive, the ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Award is given to businesses that demonstrate best practices, exhibiting organization-wide energy savings and a steadfast commitment to environmental protection through energy efficiency. Additionally, to receive the Sustained Excellence recognition, companies must continue to surpass their achievements from previous years, making outstanding contributions to a clean energy economy.

"Rheem is committed to providing the highest-performing sustainable products available in the marketplace. Receiving the ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year award again this year further encourages our team to continue setting the pace by focusing on well-designed, environmentally friendly solutions. We appreciate ENERGY STAR's recognition and congratulate our team," said Greg Miller, senior vice president and general manager, Rheem's US water heating division.

EPA named Rheem as a Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence based on several factors, including Rheem's extensive line of high-efficiency, ENERGY STAR-certified heating, cooling and water heating products and the company's continued efforts and commitment to protecting the environment through sustainable operations, training and marketing efforts. Rheem's A Greater Degree of Good™ initiative ensures that sustainability is embedded in every facet of the organization.

EPA noted in 2023, Rheem demonstrated true leadership through product innovation, an unwavering commitment to building awareness and contractor know-how in the heat pump water space, as well as held an active leadership role on the ENERGY STAR Manufacturers Action Council. Rheem exemplified true industry leadership through training more than 450,000 plumbers, contractors and key influencers around the world on sustainable products and practices to date. Rheem also maintained responsible operations by reducing emissions and diverting more than 80 million tons of waste from landfill annually at the company's manufacturing plants. All are driving factors contributing to Rheem's ongoing success.

Award recipients are selected from a network of thousands of ENERGY STAR partners. For a complete list of 2024 winners and more information about the ENERGY STAR awards program, visit energystar.gov/awardwinners. For more information on Rheem products, please visit www.rheem.com, and to learn more about Rheem's sustainability mission, visit www.rheem.com/sustainability.

About Rheem®

Founded in 1925, Rheem Manufacturing is a global leader committed to delivering innovative products that save energy and support a more sustainable future. Rheem is the only manufacturer in the world that produces heating, cooling, water heating, pool & spa heating and commercial refrigeration products, and is America's #1 water-heating brand with products available in more than 80 countries. Paloma Co., Ltd. of Nagoya, Japan, acquired the iconic Rheem brand in 1988, and today the company's portfolio of premium brands include Rheem®, Ruud®, Friedrich®, Raypak®, Sure Comfort®, WeatherKing®, Eemax®, Richmond®, IBC™, Intergas®, Splendid®, Solahart®, EverHot®, and MHG™, as well as commercial refrigeration brands Russell®, Witt®, ColdZone® and Kramer®, which are part of the Heat Transfer Products Group (HTPG®) division.

About ENERGY STAR®

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations—including more than 40 percent of the Fortune 500®—rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped American families and businesses avoid more than $500 billion in energy costs and achieve more than 4 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. More background information about ENERGY STAR's impacts can be found at www.energystar.gov/impacts and state-level information can be found at https://www.energystar.gov/partner-resources/energy-star-resources-states.

SOURCE Rheem