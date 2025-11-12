Rheem® ProTerra® Hybrid Electric Heat Pump Water Heater Selected as a Good Housekeeping 2026 Home Reno Award Winner

ATLANTA, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rheem®, a leader in the water heating and HVAC/R industry, announced its ProTerra® Hybrid Electric Heat Pump Water Heater was named a winner in Good Housekeeping's 2026 Home Reno Awards. A full list of award recipients is listed at GoodHousekeeping.com/homereno2026.

The ProTerra Hybrid Electric Heat Pump Water Heater is one of the most efficient water heating solutions on the market, with up to a 4.07 UEF (Uniform Energy Factor). By pulling heat energy from the air to heat water, the ProTerra uses 75% less energy than a standard electric model, offering up to four times the efficiency.

"We are honored that the ProTerra Hybrid Electric Heat Pump Water Heater has been named a Good Housekeeping 2026 Home Reno Award winner," said Scott Petty, senior product manager, Rheem. "The ProTerra Hybrid Electric Heat Pump Water Heater is Rheem's top seller and continues to be a market leader due to its energy and cost savings."

Rheem's ProTerra line was created in collaboration with a team of plumbers to make installation easier and provide consumers with connectivity, comfort and energy efficiency. Key features include:

Universal water connections to reduce set-up times and allow for installation in tight spaces.

An on-unit display to give plumbers detailed alerts, advanced diagnostics and alarm codes for faster troubleshooting.

A built-in LeakGuard ™ system with a 360° leak detection and auto water shut-off valve (available in select models).

The ability to check and adjust temperature, change operation mode, set a schedule and view energy usage with a mobile device.

Additionally, the ProTerra Hybrid Electric Heat Pump Water Heater delivers significant savings for homeowners, reducing energy bills up to hundreds of dollars per year, while operating quietly at 45 dBA*.

*Operation at 45 dBA measured at 6.28 feet using third-party certified testing procedures.

About Rheem

For over 100 years, Rheem has stood as a trusted partner for residential and commercial innovations. From its humble beginnings in 1925, Rheem has grown into a leading global manufacturer of heating, cooling, water heating, and commercial refrigeration solutions, committed to sustainability, and enriching lives through innovative design, technology, and enduring quality. To learn more, visit www.rheem.com .

