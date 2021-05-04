Rheem® Takes Gold among Home Efficiency Solutions at the 2021 Edison Awards

"We were very impressed by the level of collaboration and discovery in this year's entries," said Edison Universe Executive Director Frank Bonafilia. "Somehow, while facing the unprecedented challenges of this global pandemic, companies around the world figured out how to work safely and smartly and still innovate at an award-winning level."

ProTerra® was chosen as one of four Gold award winners in the Sustainability category by a panel of more than 3,000 senior business executives and academics that were tasked with evaluating a range of high-efficiency home products. Rheem was the only water heating solution to be named a finalist in any of the three Sustainability sub-categories, which included wind power, solar energy, and chemical manufacturing products.

"Rheem is proud to have represented the sustainably-focused future of our industry at this year's Edison Awards" said Ankur Maheshwari, Director of Global Product Management, Decarbonization at Rheem. "ProTerra's high-efficiency features have set the standard for environmentally conscious products in the plumbing industry and the line is already serving as the foundation for the next generation of sustainable innovations at Rheem."

ProTerra's recognition at the Edison Awards is based on the line's unrivaled efficiency of up to 4.0 UEF, which is over 4X the efficiency of any standard electric tank-type water heater available on the market today. Homeowners also have extra incentive to adopt ProTerra's environmental benefits, as the unit's efficiency presents energy savings of up to 76% annually. These benefits were carefully and intentionally developed to support all three pillars of Rheem's Greater Degree of Good sustainability initiative, which focuses on innovation, efficiency and leadership .

"Rheem is eager to continue its leadership role in the industry related to sustainability and decarbonization, and we are focused on achieving the ambitious goals outlined in our Greater Degree of Good sustainability initiative," Maheshwari added. "This initiative not only minimizes Rheem's impact on the environment, but also empowers our customers and partners to embrace sustainable actions."

About Rheem

Founded in 1925, Rheem® innovates new ways to deliver precise temperatures while saving energy, water and supporting a more sustainable future. Rheem is America's #1 water-heating brand with products available in more than 50 countries. Paloma Co., Ltd.® of Nagoya, Japan, acquired the iconic Rheem brand in 1988, and today the company's portfolio of premium brands include Rheem®, Raypak®, Ruud®, Eemax®, Richmond®, Splendid®, Solahart® and EverHot™ as well as commercial refrigeration brands Russell®, Witt®, ColdZone® and Kramer®, which are part of the Heat Transfer Products Group (HTPG®) division.

About Edison Awards

Over the last 34 years, being recognized with an Edison Award has become one of the highest accolades a product can receive in the name of innovation success. The awards are named after Thomas Alva Edison (1847-1931) whose inventions, new product development methods, and innovative achievements changed the world. The Edison Awards are operated by Edison Universe, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization with the mission of recognizing, honoring and fostering innovations and innovators, and are hosted in Fort Myers, Florida.

SOURCE Rheem