Rheology Modifiers Market size to grow by USD 1.49 billion from 2022 to 2027, Akzo Nobel NV, Altana AG, Archer Daniels Midland Co., and more among key companies, Technavio

NEW YORK, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The rheology modifiers market is expected to grow by USD 1.49 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 3.55% during the forecast period. We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the rheology modifiers market including Akzo Nobel NV, Altana AG, Archer Daniels Midland Co., Arkema Group, Ashland Inc., BASF SE, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Cargill Inc., Clariant International Ltd., Dow Chemical Co., Eastman Chemical Co., Elementis Plc, Evonik Industries AG, Ingredion Inc., Kerry Group Plc, Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV, PPG Industries Inc., Solvay SA, Tate and Lyle Plc, The SNF Group, RPM International Inc., and Croda International Plc.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Rheology Modifiers Market 2023-2027

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request Free Sample Report.

Akzo Nobel NV - The company offers rheology modifiers such as AkzoNobel Dry Effects Rheology Modifier in 1 US Gallon amount.

Growing demand for efficient and high-performance additives in the paint and coating industry is notably driving the rheology modifiers market. However, factors such as Rise in the shift from print to digital media may impede market growth.

Segmentation Overview

The market is segmented by product type (organic and inorganic), application (paints and coatings, personal care, adhesives and sealants, household products, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Product Type

The organic segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Organic rheology modifiers are in demand due to increasing awareness and preference for products made from renewable or environmentally preferable materials. Manufacturers invest in research and development for the development of novel organic Rheological Modifiers which can enhance performance while meeting ever-changing market needs. In addition, there are many advantages in rheology modifiers, such as sustainable sourcing, biodegradability, and reduced environmental impact in comparison to conventional products. Organic rheological modifiers also play a key role in the improvement of color formulation texture, flow, and stability within the paints and coating industry. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

application (paints and coatings, personal care, adhesives and sealants, household products, and others)

Geography Overview

APAC is estimated to contribute 44% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The major drivers of growth in the market in the region are rapidly evolving economies and increasing demand for a range of end-user sectors, like construction, automotive, or some other sectors that focus on sustainability and constant innovation. The increased demand from the construction industry is one of the key growth drivers for the regional rheology modifier market. In addition, the increasing demand for rheology modifiers in the APAC construction sector is largely due to increasing urbanization and infrastructure development in countries like China , India , and Southeast Asia . Furthermore, rheological modifiers have a strong influence on the cosmetics and skin care industry in the region. These additives are used for the purpose of achieving an appropriate texture, stableness, and organoleptic properties in cream, lotion, or other personal care products. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Europe , North America , Middle East and Africa , and South America

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View Free PDF Sample Report

Analyst Review

The rheology modifiers market continues to evolve, driven by various factors such as economic conditions, disposable income, and technological innovations. These elements play pivotal roles in shaping the trajectory of this dynamic market.

Viscosity thickeners stand out as essential components within the rheology modifiers market, finding widespread application in diverse sectors including paints and coating products, liquid coating, and even beauty products. Their ability to control viscosity and enhance performance is crucial in ensuring product quality and efficacy.

In the realm of paints and coating products, rheology modifiers play a critical role in improving the application properties and overall performance of coatings. They aid in reducing sedimentation and enhancing the stability of formulations, leading to better end-user experiences and prolonged shelf life.

Moreover, in industries such as crude oil, rheology modifiers are instrumental in optimizing flow properties, thereby facilitating easier transportation and processing. This underscores their significance in various industrial processes where viscosity control is paramount.

In the realm of beauty products, rheology modifiers contribute to the desired texture, consistency, and stability of formulations, ensuring enhanced user experience and product efficacy. Their role in cosmetic formulations is indispensable, as they enable the creation of desired textures and provide sensory benefits.

Furthermore, the market dynamics are influenced by factors such as environmental impact and product approvals, as regulatory compliance and sustainability become increasingly important considerations for both manufacturers and consumers.

Key players in the rheology modifiers market, including DuPont, Nouryon, and Solvay, continually strive for market growth through initiatives such as product launches, geographical expansions, and technological innovations. These efforts are aimed at meeting the evolving needs of diverse industries while ensuring sustainable business practices.

In conclusion, the rheology modifiers market presents significant opportunities for growth and innovation, driven by factors such as category market growths, economic conditions, and product approvals. As industries continue to seek solutions for enhanced performance and sustainability, rheology modifiers will remain indispensable across various sectors, shaping the future landscape of industrial and consumer applications.

View Free PDF Sample Report

Market Overview

The global Rheology Modifiers Market is witnessing significant growth driven by diverse applications across various industries. Viscosity thickeners play a pivotal role in enhancing product consistency and performance, particularly in paints and coating products and beauty products. These modifiers aid in controlling sedimentation and improving the flow behavior of liquid coating, ensuring better application and durability. Moreover, in sectors like crude oil, rheology modifiers are essential for optimizing extraction processes and maintaining operational efficiency. The market's expansion is also fueled by the increasing demand for specialized formulations catering to unique industrial requirements. As industries continue to prioritize product enhancement and efficiency, the demand for rheology modifiers is expected to surge

View Free PDF Sample Report

Related Reports:

The piperylene market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.24% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 445.64 million.

The calcium carbonate (CaCO3) market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 15,537.48 million.

ToC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Landscape

3 Sizing

4 Historic Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Segmentations

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Vendor Landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base comprises enterprises of all sizes, including over 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio