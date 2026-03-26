Rhinebeck Bank Partners with MANTL to Accelerate Digital Account Opening

The collaboration enhances business and retail account opening at Rhinebeck Bank, creating a seamless experience across every channel

PLANO, Texas, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MANTL, an Alkami solution team and leading provider of loan and deposit account opening technology, today announced a partnership with Rhinebeck Bank to modernize and transform business and retail account opening across physical and digital banking channels. With MANTL, Rhinebeck Bank will reduce friction, expand its digital reach, and better serve a broader range of businesses and consumers through a secure, seamless experience designed for today's digital-first customers.

By implementing MANTL's omnichannel deposit origination Platform, Rhinebeck Bank will streamline onboarding for new and existing customers, enabling businesses and consumers to open accounts anytime, anywhere. The bank will first enhance its digital channels, empowering new business and retail customers to quickly and securely open deposit accounts online.

"Partnering with MANTL reinforces our commitment to providing exceptional banking experiences across every channel," said Matthew Smith, president and chief executive officer of Rhinebeck Bank. "As customer expectations continue to evolve, this collaboration allows us to offer a faster, smarter, and more convenient digital onboarding process without compromising the personal touch and community focus our customers rely on. MANTL's technology positions Rhinebeck Bank for the future while ensuring we continue to build strong relationships with the people and businesses we serve."

The partnership supports Rhinebeck Bank's broader digital transformation strategy, centered on accessibility, operational efficiency, and sustainable growth. Through MANTL's Onboarding & Account Opening Solution, the bank will be able to automate a significant number of application decisions — including Know Your Customer (KYC), Anti-Money Laundering (AML), Bank Secrecy Act (BSA) checks, product and service ordering, funding, and core booking, significantly reducing manual processes while accelerating account growth.

"We're excited to partner with Rhinebeck Bank, a financial institution that truly values innovation and customer service," said Benjamin Conant, chief product officer, Alkami and co-founder, MANTL. "Our Onboarding & Account Opening Solution is built to help community banks compete and thrive in an increasingly digital marketplace, and we look forward to supporting Rhinebeck Bank as they enhance the customer journey from day one."

To learn how MANTL can transform your account opening process and empower your team, or to schedule a demo, visit here.

To learn more about Anticipatory Banking and the Alkami Digital Sales & Service Platform, visit here.

About MANTL

MANTL is an Alkami solution team that offers unified account origination technology, empowering banks and credit unions to open loan and deposit accounts seamlessly on any banking channel in real time. MANTL Deposit Origination is among the fastest and most performant solutions on the market; consumers can open a new deposit account in under five minutes, businesses can open a new deposit account in under ten minutes, and MANTL customers raise billions in core deposits. MANTL Loan Origination simplifies each step in the loan process, ensuring an intuitive, feature-rich experience from personal loans to business financing. Founded in 2016, MANTL was acquired in March 2025 by Alkami Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALKT), a digital sales and service platform provider for financial institutions in the U.S. For more information, visit mantl.com or follow MANTL on LinkedIn.

About Rhinebeck Bank

Rhinebeck Bancorp (Nasdaq: RBKB) is the bank holding company for Rhinebeck Bank, a New York-chartered stock savings bank headquartered in Poughkeepsie, New York. The Bank conducts its business from 13 full-service banking offices and two representative offices located in New York's Albany, Dutchess, Orange and Ulster Counties. For more than 160 years, Rhinebeck Bank has been an integral part of the area's economic growth and a driving force for commerce along the Hudson River. Rhinebeck Bank takes pride in being personally involved in local businesses, communities, and charitable organizations. Its ability to be responsive to the needs of customers and community has led its continued growth. For more information about Rhinebeck Bank or any of its products or services, please visit: Rhinebeckbank.com

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SOURCE Alkami Technology, Inc.