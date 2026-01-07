RHINESTONE SIGNS STATEWIDE DISTRIBUTION DEAL WITH HENSLEY BEVERAGE COMPANY

Arizona's Premier Beverage Wholesaler Expands Portfolio with Western-Inspired

Alcohol-Free Beer Brand Following Strong Early Momentum

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rhinestone, the Arizona-born alcohol-free beer brand built for both drinkers and non-drinkers alike, today announced a full statewide distribution partnership with Hensley Beverage Company, one of Arizona's most respected and established beverage wholesalers. The agreement brings Rhinestone's portfolio of alcohol-free brews to on- and off-premise accounts across Arizona.

Founded in July 2025, Rhinestone has quickly carved out its own lane in the non-alcoholic category with four extra-light, crushable styles – Original, Mexican Lime, Blood Orange, and Desert Grapefruit – available in six-packs and variety packs. The Hensley partnership comes on the heels of Rhinestone's January rollout into 47 Sprouts Farmers Market locations statewide, marking a major acceleration in retail and on-premise availability.

"We're unapologetically local, so having a partner with deep Arizona roots was extremely important," said Dustin Johnson, Rhinestone founder and Arizona native. "We launched just months ago with a very clear point of view, and a partnership with Hensley this early on validates that there's real demand for a homegrown non-alcoholic beer with grit and swagger. Arizona is our backyard, and there's no better partner than Hensley to help us scale statewide."

Hensley Beverage Company will support Rhinestone's growth across retail, hospitality, events, and lifestyle-driven activations throughout the state.

"We're excited to partner with Rhinestone and bring an authentically local, alcohol-free brew to Arizona consumers," said Nate Dworkin, Chief Financial Officer at Hensley Beverage Company. "Rhinestone stands out in the non-alcoholic space, not just for its clean formulation, but for its brand clarity and cultural relevance. It feels familiar, confident, and built for the modern drinker."

With 0.0% ABV, 5 calories, zero carbs, and gluten-free, Rhinestone Extra Light brews deliver the ritual, taste, and energy of a beer, without the alcohol or compromise. Since launch, the brand has leaned into grassroots marketing, event-driven growth, and a distinctly Western identity to build early loyalty among consumers who want to drink smarter without opting out.

The Hensley partnership positions Rhinestone for continued momentum as it deepens distribution statewide and builds toward regional and national expansion.

About Rhinestone

Rhinestone is a bold new line of alcohol-free brews built to stand out as an alternative to traditional NA beers. Founded in Arizona in 2025, Rhinestone brings Western grit to a modern lifestyle with cold-crafted brews that allow you to 'drink all night and ride at dawn.' Crafted for people who like to drink, but want the freedom to pace themselves and still feel good the next day, Rhinestone delivers the flavor, energy and swagger of a beer – without the alcohol. Rhinestone is currently available in four styles – Original, Mexican Lime, Blood Orange, and Desert Grapefruit. The company, founded by entrepreneur and Arizona native Dustin Johnson, is expanding distribution locally and regionally, and building toward national growth. For more information, visit drinkrhinestone.com.

About Hensley Beverage Company

Hensley is a multi-generational, family-owned, local Arizona beverage wholesaler that distributes a diverse and first-rate portfolio of beverages, including Anheuser-Busch InBev beers, top selling local and regional craft beers, premium non-alcohol beverages, water, soda, tea, wine, and spirits. Hensley maintains a proprietary service fleet of more than 800 vehicles and has the support of over 1,100 employees, servicing a customer base of more than 9,000 retail accounts throughout Arizona from multiple state-wide branches. With corporate headquarters located in Phoenix, Hensley also has fully operational controlled environment warehouse space in five different locations across Arizona including Tucson, Flagstaff, Prescott Valley, Chandler and Show Low. For more information, visit www.hensley.com.

SOURCE Rhinestone