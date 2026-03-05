Rhoads & Rhoads PSC Secures $3.7 Million Settlement in Catastrophic Head-On Collision Case

OWENSBORO, Ky., March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rhoads & Rhoads Injury Lawyers has secured a $3.7 million settlement on behalf of a 61-year-old construction worker who suffered life-altering injuries in a head-on collision on June 14, 2022, in Hancock County, Kentucky.

The Incident

The incident occurred when the client's vehicle was struck head-on by a driver who veered across the center line into oncoming traffic. According to the police report, the at-fault driver admitted he may have fallen asleep at the wheel, causing the devastating collision.

Emergency responders determined the victim's injuries were severe enough to require airlift transport to the University of Louisville Hospital, where he began an extensive and painful recovery process.

Catastrophic Injuries and Treatment

The crash caused multiple orthopedic injuries that permanently altered the client's health and career. His injuries included:

A left femur fracture with the femoral head forced into the hip joint

with the femoral head forced into the hip joint A left acetabular fracture to the hip socket

to the hip socket A right wrist fracture to his dominant hand

to his dominant hand A left orbital fracture

As a right-handed construction worker whose career depended on performing demanding physical labor, the damage to his dominant wrist has been particularly devastating.

He underwent immediate orthopedic surgery involving open reduction internal fixation (ORIF) with plates and screws to stabilize the fractures. Due to the severity of the injury and his age, the hardware will remain in his arm permanently. Despite extensive rehabilitation, he now faces lasting physical limitations that prevent him from returning to the work he performed for decades.

Legal Advocacy and Accountability

Attorney Christopher Rhoads of Rhoads & Rhoads Injury Lawyers represented the injured worker throughout the case. Evidence, including accident reconstruction, supported that the opposing driver likely fell asleep while driving — a dangerous and negligent act.

"This settlement reflects the severity of the injuries our client sustained and the profound impact this collision has had on every aspect of his life," said Christopher Rhoads. "A dedicated construction worker who can no longer perform the physical work he has done his entire career deserves full compensation for his harms and losses. We are grateful this settlement will provide the resources he needs for future care and financial security."

A Reminder About Drowsy Driving

Drowsy driving continues to be a significant public safety threat across Kentucky and the United States. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, fatigue-related crashes injure thousands of people each year.

This settlement provides compensation for the client's medical expenses, lost earning capacity, pain and suffering, and permanent disability, while holding the responsible driver accountable.

