Rhode Island 529 Program Giving Residents $250 To Start Saving This Holiday Season

CollegeBound Saver believes that helping save for the cost of college is one of the smartest and most valuable gifts people can give to their kids or loved ones. CollegeBound Saver's "Give Smart" campaign encourages parents and family members to look at saving for college as a gift that will outlast the toys and clothing children inevitably get bored with or outgrow.

To encourage people to "Give Smart" CollegeBound Saver partnered with Rhode Island agency, NAIL Communications. Their efforts have highlighted a growing movement of babies who are speaking out against baby showers and one little girl with a collection of teddy bears that has become a bit excessive.

With all the stress that 2020 has brought, CollegeBound Saver decided that the best way to help people "give smart" this holiday season was for the program to step up and "give first."

Beginning today, the first 500 Rhode Island residents to open a new CollegeBound Saver account before January 15, 2021 will have $250 added to their account to help boost their savings.

Information about CollegeBound Saver and the $250 "Give Smart" incentive is available at: collegeboundsaver.com/get250

SOURCE CollegeBound Saver