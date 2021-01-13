Rhode Island Approves IXL for K-12 Blended Learning and Assessment

RIDE's mission is to provide equitable educational experiences to more than 300 K-12 public schools and 140,000 students across Rhode Island. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, state leaders began searching for a digital assessment that would reliably measure student growth during distance learning and identify potential knowledge gaps throughout the year. RIDE also recognized it needed a flexible, skills-based program to supplement daily instruction and fit seamlessly into any educational environment.

Pinpoint knowledge with the Real-Time Diagnostic

RIDE deeply valued how the Real-Time Diagnostic accurately measures students' growth, helping teachers understand exactly what learners know and what they can do to improve at any time. The department realized the diagnostic would be essential for determining which skills students retained over the past year, so teachers could quickly address learning loss stemming from school closures. Furthermore, the data provided by the diagnostic can be used for district- and state-level reporting, making it easier to develop educational plans for upcoming years.

"Schools need technology that paints vivid pictures of student knowledge levels so they can meaningfully evaluate and teach every learner," said Paul Mishkin, CEO of IXL Learning. "RIDE's adoption of the Real-Time Diagnostic clears a path for educators to make significant strides towards boosting learning outcomes."

Individualizing learning for every student

RIDE also turned to IXL for a skill-building program to bolster its blended learning initiative and support the Real-Time Diagnostic. Through IXL, educators and students will access a comprehensive K-12 curriculum with more than 8,500 interactive skills across all core subjects to supplement instruction. Skills align to the Common Core State Standards and Rhode Island Early Learning and Development Standards, so teachers know students are mastering material that keeps them on track to graduation. In addition, IXL Analytics provides teachers with real-time insights about students so they can make more informed instructional decisions.

About IXL Learning

Currently used by 11 million students and by schools in 95 of the 100 top districts, IXL is an integrated learning platform that supports personalized learning in math, English language arts, science, social studies and Spanish. With more than 80 billion questions asked and answered around the world, IXL is helping schools successfully boost student achievement. The IXL family of products also includes Education.com , ABCya and Vocabulary.com . To learn more about IXL, visit www.ixl.com , facebook.com/IXL and twitter.com/IXLLearning .

Press Contact: Eric Bates

IXL Learning

[email protected]

650-436-5534

SOURCE IXL Learning

Related Links

http://www.ixl.com

